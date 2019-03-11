Nick Foles Doesn’t Eat Cheesesteaks. But He’ll Still Miss Philly.

From Esquire

I grew up outside Philadelphia, which means that I am required by something higher than human law to be an Eagles fan. Granted, I don’t actually watch NFL games all that much, but some inbuilt part of me still felt a swelling of pride when Nick Foles stepped in and took the birds to a victory in the 2017 Super Bowl. So, when I found out that the now-free agent was partnering up with Lululemon-he’s a longtime yoga fan; the flexibility it confers allows him to “take some pretty gnarly hits and be okay”-I felt compelled to speak with the onetime Eagles QB.

Of course, there’s also the fact that Foles is all over the news right now. His upcoming choice of team has been fueling wild speculation ever since Philly decided not to re-up his contract. How do you pass up talking to a guy like that on the eve of one of the biggest weeks of his professional life? You don't. On Friday evening, Foles and I talked training (he’s big into pickleball this offseason), fashion (he keeps it simple in Lululemon’s ABC pants and a polo or button-down for games), and cheesesteaks (spoiler: he doesn’t eat them).



You're about to choose a new team and leave Philly. That must be stressful.

"Times of uncertainty are always a little stressful, especially when you're preparing to move. You love a city so much where you play, but you also know this is the right time to move on and pursue another challenge in your life and impact another city. Because ultimately we're uprooting; we're moving our family. My wife and I have an almost two-year-old, our daughter Lily, our dog Henry. So it gets really emotional. We have so many great friends in Philadelphia. Obviously we were rooted in the city, and love all the city has to offer and the people of it. But, we're definitely ready to find a new home and start putting our roots down there and start impacting a team and growing there and building relationships.”

Is there anything you’re particularly excited about?

“You get to meet new people. You get to build new relationships. And I'm a firm believer, and I always have been since I've played this game, that the team that bonds the best, the team that really has that brotherhood mentality, will be the one that is most successful on the field. Because when adversity hits, that's the team that's going to stick together like glue and the guys that aren't in it together, they're going to start yelling at each other and get on each other. They're going to just beat themselves. So that's where I'm excited, because that's a huge challenge and a huge task and it's something I can't do on my own.”

