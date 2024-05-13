Nick Jonas Calls Wife Priyanka Chopra 'Such an Inspiration' in Shout Out on Mother's Day with Daughter Malti

The couple shared sweet photos from the trio's Mother's Day celebrations together

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram; Nick Jonas/Instagram Priyanka Chopra Jonas with daughter Malti, mom Madhu Chopra, and mother-in-law Denise Jonas (left), Priyanka Chopra Jonas working out with daughter Malti

Nick Jonas is celebrating his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Mother's Day.



On Sunday, May 12, the singer, 31, shared some adorable photos of the moms in his life, which featured 2-year-old daughter Malti Marie spending quality time with each.

The post begins with a video that shows the Citadel actress, 41, doing squats while holding her toddler in lieu of a workout bar.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and mother figures out there. I am so lucky to have been raised by such an incredible mother… and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever," he wrote alongside the carousel, which also included photos of him and Chopra Jonas with Malti and each of their moms.

"You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter @priyankachopra you are such an inspiration in every way. And special shout out to the world’s greatest mother in law. So blessed. MM and I love the three of you so much."



Chopra Jonas also shared her own Instagram post celebrating the special day.

"Happy Mother’s Day to everyone who has been lucky enough to have had the love, care and protection of a mother and/or mother figures," she began.

"I’ve been so blessed with having not just my mother or grandmothers have an incredible impression on my upbringing but also my aunts. It truly takes a village," the actress wrote. "As a new mother navigating what my version of MMs upbringing will be like, I have sweet nostalgia of mine reflected in every day with her. My mother and mother-in-law have been absolutely magical during this journey. I could not have been able to balance all that I do without them. Thank you @drmadhuakhourichopra @mamadjonas."



The toddler mom also thanked her little girl "for choosing me to be your mama," as well as her husband for "making me a mama."

"Parenting with you is what dreams are made of. Thank you for such a special day today. ❤️ Very grateful 🥹 🙏🏽🥰."

Earlier this spring, the actress shared photos from her family's Holi festivities in Noida, India, on Instagram. The Hindu holiday marks the end of winter and the beginning of the Spring season.

The first photo depicted Jonas and Chopra Jonas with their little girl, dressed in traditional white attire. In the following slide, the couple posed beneath holiday decorations alongside Chopra Jonas' close friend Tamanna Dutt, her husband Sudeep and their son, Thiaan.

This image was followed by a video capturing Chopra Jonas and Jonas dancing to music. In the video, their white outfits were covered with colorful powder. Additionally, Chopra Jonas included a large group photo in the post, featuring her extended family smiling while gathered around a table.

"Holi was lit. Thank you @tam2cul@sudeepdutt for creating such a warm atmosphere for our family! So much fun. 🤩," the model captioned her post.



