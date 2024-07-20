Nick Jonas Celebrates 6-Year Anniversary of Day He Asked Priyanka Chopra to Marry Him: 'Thank You for Saying Yes'

Jonas shared a throwback photo from the proposal, in which he could be seen beaming at the camera while Chopra hid her face behind their entwined hands

Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas is reminiscing about a very special moment with his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

The Jonas Brothers musician, 31, posted a touching tribute to the actress, 42, on Instagram on July 19 to mark the sixth anniversary of the day he popped the question to her.

In the post, he shared what appeared to be a throwback photo from the proposal. The “Waffle House” singer can be seen smiling to the camera as Chopra hid her face behind their entwined hands. Her hand is adorned with her sparkling custom Tiffany & Co. cushion-cut diamond engagement ring.

“I asked the most amazing woman in the world to marry me 6 years ago today,” Jonas wrote alongside the photo. “Thank you for saying yes @priyankachopra.”

The Quantico alum reshared the post on her Instagram Stories and responded, “I can’t believe it’s been 6 years since this day.”

The couple got engaged in Crete in July 2018 while celebrating the actress' 36th birthday, PEOPLE confirmed. They then announced their engagement on Instagram three weeks later with a photo of themselves looking at each other lovingly while Chopra showed off her ring.

The pair went on to wed that December with a multiday wedding extravaganza featuring a western wedding officiated by the singer's dad, followed by a Hindu ceremony honoring Chopra's roots the next day. Approximately three years later, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogate.

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The couple has continued to stay strong over the years. Chopra previously told PEOPLE that her husband is her “greatest champion” at the South Asian Excellence Party at the 2023 Oscars.

"He's just such a supporter of me," she said. "[He] finished his shoot, came directly all jazzed up and ready to be here by my side. And, you know, he champions me and reminds me when I forget."

Jonas recently paid tribute to his wife on her 42nd birthday on July 18, alongside multiple sweet photos of her and the two of them. The photos included a snapshot of Chopra sitting in a pool wearing a yellow bandeau swimsuit, while another showed the couple kissing on a beach.

"The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love," Jonas captioned the post.



