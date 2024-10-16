Nick Jonas Exits Stage After Laser Pointed at Him During Jonas Brothers Concert in Prague
Nick Jonas appeared to quickly leave the stage after a safety concern arose during a recent concert.
Nick Jonas appeared to quickly leave the stage after a safety concern arose during a recent concert.
Fans in attendance later claimed on social media that the show was stopped for several minutes after the incident before the band retook to the stage
A Jonas Brothers concert in Prague was briefly halted on Tuesday night after Nick Jonas was targeted by a laser pointer, causing him to run off stage. Footage of the incident first emerged on social media, where Nick Jonas can be seen dashing off stage mid-concert while making a “time out” sign with his hands. …
Donald Trump on Tuesday dodged the question of whether he will allow for a peaceful certification of election results if Kamala Harris defeats him in three weeks.During an interview at the Economic Club of Chicago, Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait asked Trump if he would commit “to respecting and encouraging a peaceful transfer of power,” especially in light of Jan. 6, 2021, which the journalist called “unruly and violent.”Trump didn’t answer the question. Instead, he rejected the pre
These celebrities love to vacation in Muskoka: Shania Twain, Cindy Crawford, Justin Bieber, the Beckhams and more.
The former president seems a little obsessed with the late-night host.
The Illusion singer showed off her toned physique over the weekend, sporting a variety of tiny bikinis to soak up the sunshine. See photos
"[The doctor] said that she might not make it and that even if she does make it, she won't be the same person," Hough said in a clip from DWTS' Oct. 15 episode
Travis Kelce's fashion choices have been broken down by sites and magazines, but we need his brother Jason to do this every week on the New Heights podcast. This time, Jason asked him about the shirt Travis wore out to dinner with his girlfriend Taylor Sw
The drummer says Van Halen's frontman balked at the idea of paying tribute to his late brother and bandmate
Elizabeth Hurley looked sensational when she stepped out alongside Sarah the Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice for a very special event.
The iconic model joins an impressive lineup of models as the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returns to New York City for the first time since 2018.
Paul Schrader went to the movie theater to watch “Joker: Folie à Deux” and only lasted around 20 minutes or so before deciding he couldn’t take it any longer. The “Joker” sequel, headlined by Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, has flopped at the box office amid negative reviews and stands to lose between $150 million …
Valentina Sampaio will "cherish" her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut "for a lifetime" and hailed being part of the event a "long-held dream come true".
The model walked in shows from 2007 to 2018
The actor plays the role of Erik Menendez in Netflix's 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'
Rock guitarist Jake E. Lee, who’s played with heavy metal heavyweight Ozzy Osbourne, was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after he was shot “multiple times” in Las Vegas, a representative for the musician told CNN in a statement.
The reality star's 11-year-old daughter kept things frank with her mom.
"Let's not do any more questions. Let's just listen to music," the former president said.
A day after four John Does and two Jane Does filed the latest assault lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs, the ‘Bad Boy For Life’ performer now says “the government should be required to identify its alleged victims” in his sex trafficking case. “This case is unique, in part because of the number of individuals …
Nuzzi is reportedly accusing her former fiancé Ryan Lizza of leaking her alleged "personal relationship" with RFK Jr., and claims Lizza attempted to blackmail her to reconcile