Nick Jonas Set to Join The Voice as a Coach for Season 18: 'Blake, I'm Going to Kick Your A—'

The Voice is bringing a fresh face to the coaches’ famous red chairs — Nick Jonas!

On Monday, the Jonas Brothers singer announced that he will be joining veteran coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend on the upcoming season 18 of the NBC singing competition series, which is set to air in Spring 2020, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

DeGeneres revealed the news by showing videos of Shelton, Clarkson and Legend welcoming Jonas, 27, to the team.

“Nick Jonas! How you doing, buddy?” Shelton, 43, said in his clip. “I heard that you’re going to be a new coach on The Voice and I wanted to, first of all, say congratulations, I guess. But second of all, I wanted to voice some concerns that I have. I’m going to have to look through the rules because this is my TV show. I’m not even sure if you’re old enough to be a coach on The Voice, but I’m certain that you’re going to get your butt kicked buddy.”

Clarkson, 37, on the other hand, suggested that she and Jonas team up.

“Kelly here! I just want to say congratulations,” she said. “I do definitely feel like the two Texans should maybe team up and form an alliance. I’m just saying.”

Legend, 40, had a similar idea about teaming up for a common cause: beating Shelton.

“Nick Jonas! It’s John Legend, your new co-worker,” he said. “Welcome to The Voice. Our mission is to destroy Blake Shelton. We have to form an alliance — me, you, Kelly. We team up, we beat Blake, nothing else matters. Deal? See you soon.”

After watching the clips, Jonas turned to the crowd and said, “The cat’s out of the bag.”

“I am so excited about this,” he continued. “You’re basically the first people I’ve told, so thank you for being a part of this special moment for me. Just to be clear, Blake, I’m going to kick your ass. I think Kelly’s point about forming an alliance might make sense, and John, I love you, but we need a side conversation to figure some things out.”

Though Jonas might not be scared to take on Shelton on the show, a lookalike dressed as a cowboy popped out of a box and gave him a scare while sitting next to his brothers on DeGeneres’ show.

Nick Jonas | Jesse Grant/Getty Images More

In a statement shared on Monday, Jonas added, “I’m so excited to be a part of The Voice family. It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices.”

Though this will be Jonas’ first season as a coach, he’s no stranger to the Voice stage. In May, Jonas and his brothers and bandmates, Joe (who previously appeared as a coach on The Voice Australia) and Kevin, performed their single “Cool” during the season 16 finale. Then in June, they appeared together on the NBC songwriter competition show, Songland.

“As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick’s success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional,” Meredith Ahr, the President of NBC Entertainment’s Alternative and Reality Group, said in a statement. “We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion that he brought to Songland earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on The Voice. We are excited to see Nick lend his mentorship, relatability and breadth of knowledge to a new crop of artists.”

Story continues