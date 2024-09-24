Nick Knowles shares update on arm injury as Strictly future hangs in balance

Strictly Come Dancing’s Nick Knowles has shared an update on his arm injury as his future on the BBC competition remains uncertain.

The 62-year-old DIY SOS presenter, who is currently competing on the show alongside professional dancer Luba Mushtuk, has said he is “hopeful” he can continue with the competition on Saturday as the show enters its second week.

Appearing on Monday night’s episode of It Takes Two while wearing a sling, Knowles explained that the injury happened on his birthday over the weekend.

Knowles admitted that he was in a rush when he tried to change a tyre on the motorway when his car broke down on the way to his own birthday party with his 10-year-old son in the car. However, while trying to change the tyre, he injured his left arm and bicep.

Speaking to host Janette Manrara about whether he will be able to compete this weekend, Knowles was positive when he said: “I’m hopeful, I’ll find out more tomorrow. I’m fully expecting to go into training and I’m really hopeful I’ll be dancing on Saturday.”

If Knowles is well enough to compete on Saturday, he will perform an American smooth to Blur’s “Parklife”.

His partner Mushtuk added that she was planning to “work around” his left arm when choreographing the dance, and joked she would be decorating his sling with “sparkles”.

“We still have a perfect position on our right arm, we’re gonna do the perfect footwork. We might even do a lift with the right arm,” she explained. “We’ll make it work.”

Knowles and his partner Luba Mushtuk on ‘It Takes Two’ (BBC)

Earlier on Monday, the TV presenter shared a video of himself wearing a makeshift sling using a scarf as he travelled to visit a doctor at London’s Harley Street.

He told his followers: “As you can see my arm is in a sling and that’s because my car broke down at the side of the motorway. I had my little boy in the car, so I wanted to change the tyre as quickly as possible.”

He continued: “In the process of hurrying to get the wheel off, I managed to damage my shoulder and arm a little. I’m not sure how, but it’s been quite painful.”

(Instagram via @nickknowles)

He assured fans he was still expecting to dance this weekend in the second week of the competition, and was determined to still attend rehearsals after his appointment to “learn the footwork” for his routine.

Though he admitted his injury was “not ideal”, he said: “I’m convinced it’s not something that’s going to stop me dancing this weekend.”

Fans sent messages of support online, with one writing: “Wishing you a speedy recovery and hope it’s not too serious! Keeeeep dancing Nick!” as another added, “Fingers crossed for Saturday!”

One fan warned him to look after himself as they wrote: “I know the show must go on and all that, but you are more important... take care of yourself.”