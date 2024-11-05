Nick Knowles teases Strictly Come Dancing return after injury

Nick Knowles has teased a potential return to Strictly Come Dancing following his injury.

The presenter, who was eliminated from the current season last month, suffered the injury during rehearsals earlier in October and had to undergo an operation to reattach his bicep.

While he recently cast doubt about making it to dance in the finale ahead of a separate knee operation, Nick has now offered a more hopeful update.

So got a new bicep support and knee brace

Look like Aldi Iron Man 😂😂

Can’t wait to get fit again so I can continue dancing - I’m hoping to make it in time for the Xmas end of series shows ⁦@bbcstrictly⁩

Wish me luck 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/NBFnWS3tuH — Nick Knowles (@MrNickKnowles) November 1, 2024

Taking to social media, the star shared a picture of a new bicep support and knee brace, quipping: "Look like Aldi Iron Man."

Nick added: "Can’t wait to get fit again so I can continue dancing - I’m hoping to make it in time for the Xmas end of series shows @bbcstrictly Wish me luck."

It comes after the presenter told a fan last month: "I'm not sure my injuries will allow [a return] – I have to wait for the knee operation until the bicep operation has healed so I can use crutches afterwards. So I don’t think recovery will be in time sadly."

Following his recent exit, Nick's professional partner Luba Mushtuk revealed that she would be choreographing the star's first dance for his wedding next year.

Guy Levy - BBC

"He really wanted to do an Argentine Tango [on the show]. From the moment we met, he said, 'My dream is to do Argentine Tango'," she said on It Takes Two.

"So, it's a promise from me. I'm doing it for him and his fiancée Katie [Dadzie]. I will choreograph it and they will have their dance."

Nick said in the same interview that his elimination was the "right result" amid his injuries, explaining: "I had a week off and you could see that everyone had progressed in that week and I just didn't have time to be able to catch up and do well enough to stay in the competition."

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

