Nick Mosby contradicts evidence at Marilyn Mosby trial

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, the defense's star witness in Marilyn Mosby's mortgage fraud trial, continued his testimony Monday, contradicting evidence the jury has already seen. The jury heard testimony Monday from four defense witnesses, including two bankers sandwiched between Marilyn Mosby's ex-husband and her mortgage broker. Marilyn Mosby's defense is largely based on blaming others, including her mortgage broker, Gilbert Bennett, who flew in from Tampa to testify Monday afternoon for the defense. He told the jury he originated the two home loans at the heart of this mortgage fraud case and helped guide his client through the purchase of a home in Kissimmee, Florida, in September 2020, followed by a condo on the Florida Gulf Coast in February 2021.