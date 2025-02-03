Nick Viall and Natalie Joy Celebrate Daughter River's First Birthday Days After Model Shared She Was 'Actively Miscarrying'

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are celebrating their daughter's big day.

On Sunday, Feb. 2, the famous couple shared a series of photos on Instagram as they honored their baby daughter River Rose on her first birthday. In one photo, River can be seen wearing a frilly sheer dress and white bows in her hair, adorably eating a rainbow sprinkle cake.

They then included photos of River from throughout the year, including pictures from her birth, from the couple's wedding, and a shot of the family of three at her birthday party.

"The fastest a year has gone by 💗 happy 1st birthday to our sweet girl river rose. you’re a dream come true," they wrote in their caption.

At the end of January, Joy shared on an episode of the couple's podcast The Viall Files that she was actively experiencing a miscarriage. She explained they recently found out they were pregnant with their second baby before the miscarriage.

"I've been trying to be a good mom to River and come and do my job, whether it's on the podcast or on social media for the past week," Joy began. "And currently, as I sit here today, I'm actively miscarrying our second child, and it has been the biggest heartbreak, I think, of my life."

"I've never experienced something where I feel so empty inside," she continued. "My sister has had 12 miscarriages, and it's like you feel sad and you wanna be there for these people, but you don't really know the loss that they feel until you go through it yourself."

She went on to say that although it will take her some time to heal from the pain of the miscarriage, she hopes that discussing her experience will show other people that they aren't alone.

"I want River to be able to watch this back and see her parents' love for her sibling that could have been here," she said. "I just feel dead inside. And it sucks because I have to be so alive for River. You know? I have to be silly and goofy and funny and play with her."

"And then I have this overwhelming guilt that when I'm with you, I can't also do that," Joy continued. "I'm sad that the only version of me you get right now is this broken person, and I'm sorry for that."

