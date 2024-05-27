Nicki Minaj apologises to fans after Manchester concert cancellation related to Dutch arr
The rapper was due to take her Pink Friday 2 live show to the Co-Op Live arena as part of her ongoing UK and European tour, but she was unable to make it to the gig after the arrest in the Netherlands. Minaj live-streamed her own arrest as she was detained by Dutch police for allegedly carrying drugs. In the early hours of Sunday morning the rapper apologised to fans, revealing she had made it to Manchester, but too late to perform.