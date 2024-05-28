Nicki Minaj promises Manchester fans her rescheduled show will be 'really special'

The Pound the Alarm hitmaker was forced to postpone her concert at Manchester's Co-op Live on Saturday after being detained by police in the Netherlands for allegedly carrying drugs. The rapper took to X/Twitter on Monday to reveal the new date for her show and apologise once again for the inconvenience. "OK guys, I was JUST RE-ADVISED that we actually CAN NOT do any other date for the make up #gagcityMANCHESTER date besides JUNE 3rd. So JUNE 3rd is the new official date for all ticket holders who originally had tickets to the MAY 25th #Manchester show.”