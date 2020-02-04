Nico Rosberg dances with the Ferrari Monza SP1 in Italy







Nico Rosberg retired from Formula 1 immediately after winning the 2016 World Championship, but that hasn't kept him away from cars. If anything, it opened up the former Mercedes-AMG driver's options to new brands, new experiences, and new tracks. Using his social media as a platform, Rosberg has been vlogging his retired life moments, the most recent of which took place at Ferrari''s headquarters in Maranello. There, he was able to spend a day taste-testing the stunning Monza SP1.

The Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 (one-seater and two-seater, respectively) are two of the most stunning vehicles of the 2010s. When they debuted in 2018, they were the most powerful Ferraris ever released. The windshield-less coupes have a 6.5-liter V12 that makes 809 horsepower and 530 pound-feet of torque, and Ferrari claims they can blast from zero to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds. Only 499 examples will be built, a limited run that makes a test drive one of the most special automotive experiences in the world right now. When the SP models launched, we didn't know the price, but this video says each one costs roughly $1,877,000.

In Nico's video, he first visits the Ferrari Museum, where he sees historic rides such as the 250 LM, P80/C, F40, Enzo, LaFerrari, Ferrari's World Championship F1 cars, and many more. The tour ends at about 3:30, when he has lunch at a historic F1 eatery and switches to a drive in the F8 Tributo in the Italian countryside. At about 5:10, Nico heads into the manufacturing facility, where 488 Pistas are in production. Following that tour, the time in the SP1 finally begins at about 6:25.

Although the opening of the video shows Nico driving the SP1 on public roads, his hot laps take place on Ferrari's Fiorano test circuit. Before he even has a chance to open the thing up, his first words are, "WOW, this is aggressive, man! I have to put some more traction control on. Sh*t, the power is aggressive in this car." And that's coming from a former F1 driver. Check out the full drive above, and be sure to put a fan in front of your face for the full experience.

