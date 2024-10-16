Nicola Bulley and Gaia Pope cases illustrate variation in missing people risk assessments by police

Nicola Bulley went missing while walking her dog in 2023. Lancashire police launched an immediate search for her, but her body was found three weeks later - PA

Police forces are 20 times more likely to launch a search for a “high risk” missing person in some areas than others, official figures show.

In Surrey, police judged 46 per cent of people reported missing to be at a high risk of coming to harm or harming others, whereas Northumbria Police, which covers Newcastle and Sunderland, and South Wales Police graded just 2 per cent of cases “high risk”.

The previously unseen figures could explain variations in approaches that led to Nicola Bulley, 45, being declared high risk after disappearing while walking her dog by the River Wyre in Lancashire, while 19-year-old Gaia Pope was not deemed high risk until the day after she went missing.

The statistics, from the National Crime Agency, were disclosed in an academic study examining the way risk is measured by police in the 300,000 incidents in which people go missing each year.

Risk assessments are a crucial tool used by police to determine the urgency of their response and how many resources should be allocated.

Each missing incident is given one of four gradings – no apparent risk; low risk; medium risk; or high risk, which means there are “substantial grounds” for believing a person is in danger through their own vulnerability or the public is in danger.

The report, from the Jill Dando Institute of Crime Science, based at University College London and the University of Leeds, reveals that risk assessments in missing cases are based on 19 questions police have to answer, such as whether an individual has disappeared before, if they need essential medication and whether they have been the victim of domestic violence.

But the researchers said the wide variations between forces in deciding risk levels suggested the questionnaire approach was flawed.

After analysing data from 44,313 missing persons cases gathered by two police forces between 2015 and 2021, they concluded that “many” of the questions were “not reliable predictors of harm”.

Only five questions were found to be “significantly associated” with an increased risk of harm. They related to people with suicidal thoughts and mental health problems, those who had come to harm before and individuals whose disappearance was out of character.

The search for Nicola Bulley was launched immediately after being declared high risk - Julian Hamilton/Daily Mirror

After the report of Nicola’s disappearance on Jan 27 2023, Lancashire police immediately graded her as “high risk” because of “specific vulnerabilities” owing to “significant issues with alcohol which were brought on by her ongoing struggles with the menopause”.

The classification increased the priority and resources assigned to the investigation.

Nicola’s body was subsequently found by a man and woman walking by the river after more than three weeks of searches and appeals. An inquest concluded she drowned after falling into the Wyre.

Lancashire is in the top half of the police forces for proportion of missing incidents assessed as high risk.

By contrast, in two other cases in forces in the bottom half of the table, there were delays in declaring them as “high risk” missing people.

Owami Davies, 24, a student nurse, left her home in Grays, Essex, on July 4. She was later reported missing by her family and was initially categorised as medium risk before being upgraded to high risk. She was found safe and well almost seven weeks later in Hampshire.

The Met Police faced criticism after it emerged that officers encountered her sleeping in the doorway of a house in Croydon, south London, on July 6, the day she was reported missing.

The force said Ms Davies had not been marked as a missing person on the police database at the time.

Gaia Pope disappeared in Dorset in 2017, but she was not deemed to be high risk at first by police - Dorset Police/PA

Meanwhile, minutes after Pope disappeared in Dorset in November 2017, her mother and aunt phoned police to warn of her vulnerability but it took two and a half hours for a missing person’s report to be generated.

She was not deemed to be high risk until the following day. Her body was found 11 days later in undergrowth.

The researchers said it was unclear why there was such a variation in “high risk” assessments.

They said it could be owing to police force area demographics, geography and potential differences in police training and risk aversion.

“The current question set used in missing person risk assessments may need reexamining, with scrutiny given to why some questions are included,” said associate professors Aiden Sidebottom and Toby Davies, the study authors.

They said risk could be gauged to the “same degree” of accuracy by using fewer questions which could result in “significant cost and time savings” when scaled up across all missing incidents nationally.

The experts said police and other agencies should work to prevent people going missing, targeting efforts at groups who are the highest risk, which include older people and females.