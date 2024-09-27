Nicola Bulley’s partner shares vile messages trolls sent him during search for missing mother

Nicola Bulley’s partner has shared some of the vile messages trolls sent him during the search for the missing mother-of-two.

The 45-year-old disappeared on 27 January last year while walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre.

Her body was found in a river on 19 February and an inquest found she had died due to accidental drowning.

Speaking as part of the new BBC documentary Search for Nicola Bulley, her partner Paul Ansell showed some of the abusive messages he received from armchair detectives during the hunt for Ms Bulley.

Mr Ansell was told "You can't hide" and "We know what you did", but felt “silenced” and unable to reply.