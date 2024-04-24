Nicola Coughlan calls out internet troll questioning why she’s ‘in a bra’

Nicola Coughlan has called out a negative comment from a troll on Instagram.

On 23 April, the 37-year-old Bridgerton actor was quick to clap back at an Instagram troll commenting below a video of her and co-star Luke Newton posing while on a press tour stop in Australia. She was styled in an all-black set from Ganni - including a floor-length skirt, plunging bra top, and oversized blazer - that drew some unwarranted comments.

When one person asked her why she was “in her bra,” she replied on Instagram Stories over a photo showing off the skin-baring look, writing: “Cos it looked good.”

As Bridgerton season three’s launch date nears, the actor’s been treating fans with stunning red-carpet outfits, including a recent look at a London event on 11 April. At the time, the Big Mood actor rocked a jaw-dropping, custom 22k gold-plated corset.

The piece was designed to be strapless and sculpted on the top half, meeting the other part accentuating her hips and waist with textured waves. The two-piece set was crafted in Mumbai by designer Suhani Parekh at MISHO’s studio, and reportedly took a month to construct.

Throughout the press tour, Coughlan was joined by Newton, her Bridgerton co-lead who plays her love interest Colin Bridgerton. Together, the pair have wowed fans and non-fans alike with not only their sartorial choices but their sizzling chemistry as well.

At the Bridgerton season three launch at Milton Park Country House in Bowral, Australia, on 21 April, they teased fans by strolling down the red carpet together holding hands. Coughlan stunned onlookers in a plunging, all-black Richard Quinn gown paired with a red lip and straight, cascading locks. Meanwhile, Newton donned a cream-coloured shirt as well as high-waisted slacks and a long beige coat.

In a TikTok clip shared by Elle, Coughlan and Newton revealed that it wasn’t difficult creating a deeper connection between their characters Penelope and Colin on-screen thanks to their off-screen friendship.

Coughlan told the outlet: “We’ve known each other now five years and people were like: ‘What did you do to build the chemistry?’ And I’m like: ‘Well, we just stopped repressing it, and then it was fine, we didn’t have to do anything.’”

“It was amazing. We’ve been on such a journey together,” she noted. “‘Cause I feel like we were babies in season one, it’s strange to look back.”

The long-awaited third season of the Netflix series will revolve around the blossoming love story between Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington and Newton’s Colin Bridgerton, who have been steadfast friends over the past two seasons. This season adapts the story of Romancing Mister Bridgerton, the fourth novel in Julia Quinn’s series following the love stories of the aristocratic Bridgerton family.

The first part of the season will premiere on 16 May, while the second part will be released on 13 June on Netflix.