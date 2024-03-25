Nicola Peltz Beckham Shares The Real Reason She Cut Husband Brooklyn's Scene From Her New Film

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham at the premiere of her film Lola last month LISA O'CONNOR via Getty Images

Nicola Peltz Beckham has spoken candidly about why a scene featuring her husband Brooklyn from her new film wound up on the “chopping block”.

The American actor recently made her directorial debut with the drama Lola, which she previously revealed that Brooklyn had hoped to make a brief cameo in.

However, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published last month, she admitted that Brooklyn’s’ efforts wound up having to go unused after he repeatedly made the same faux pas.

“Brooklyn is actually really upset that he did get cut from his one little cameo,” Nicola explained.

“He had one line, ‘Hi’, but he kept saying it in a British accent and he was staring directly into the camera. I was like, ‘oh God, we have to move on, good lord’. So, Brooklyn ended up on the chopping block.”

She then added: “But I couldn’t have done any of this without him because he was such a massive support to me every day on set which I’m so appreciative of.”

Lola marks Nicola's first time in the director's chair NBC via Getty Images

Nicola claimed back in October 2022 that Brooklyn was “still mad” at her after she axed his one line from the film due to his inability to speak in an American accent.

“I ended up cutting him out!” she told the Sunday Times. “He sat there, in the editing room, he was like, ‘Did you really just cut me out while I’m sitting here?’. I was like, ‘Yes I love you so much!’.’

She also claimed her famous husband can be seen in the background of some scenes in Lola, though he had to be heavily disguised due to the fact he’s “covered in tattoos and British”.

