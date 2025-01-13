Nicola Sturgeon announces end of marriage to former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell

Nicola Sturgeon and former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell have "decided to end" their marriage (Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Nicola Sturgeon and former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell have "decided to end" their marriage, she said in a post on social media.

In a post on Instagram, the former first minister of Scotland said: "With a heavy heart I am confirming that Peter and I have decided to end our marriage.

"To all intents and purposes we have been separated for some time now and feel it is time to bring others up to speed with where we are.

"It goes without saying that we still care deeply for each other, and always will.

"We will be making no further comment."

Ms Sturgeon and Mr Murrell have been married since 2010.

Ms Sturgeon with Mr Murrell (PA Archive)

The news comes more than 18 months after Ms Sturgeon was questioned by police investigating the SNP’s finances.

Mr Murrell was also arrested as part of the long-running probe, named Operation Branchform. He was charged in April 2024 in connection with alleged embezzlement of SNP funds.

The investigation is linked to the spending of around £600,000 raised by SNP supporters for Scottish independence campaigning.

Ms Sturgeon has insisted “beyond doubt” she was “innocent of any wrongdoing”.

In December, Ms Sturgeon said she knows “nothing more” about the investigation than she did when arrested.