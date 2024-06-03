Nicola Sturgeon being used by SNP to solicit for donations

Nicola Sturgeon arrives at a campaign event for her good friend Anne McLaughlin on Saturday - Michael McGurk

Nicola Sturgeon is soliciting for donations from SNP supporters despite her husband being charged with the embezzlement of party funds.

The former first minister, who remains under police investigation as part of the probe into SNP finances, is appearing as a guest speaker at “adoption nights” for nationalist politicians.

The events are fundraisers for SNP general election candidates who have been “adopted” by a constituency, with supporters paying £10 each to hear Ms Sturgeon speak at local venues.

The former first minister has already appeared as the headline attraction at a fundraiser for Gavin Newlands, the SNP’s candidate for Paisley and Renfrewshire North.

She is also being advertised as appearing at adoption nights for Stewart McDonald, the Glasgow South candidate, at a bowling club and for Lesley Backhouse, the Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy candidate, at a theatre in Fife later this month.

She will take part in the fundraisers despite Peter Murrell, the former SNP chief executive who she married in 2010, being charged with embezzlement of party funds in April.

The home the couple share on the Glasgow outskirts was raided by police 12 months earlier, with Ms Sturgeon arrested in June last year.

She was released without charge following questioning and while she has denied any wrongdoing, remains under investigation as part of Police Scotland’s Operation Branchform criminal probe.

Despite once being seen as the SNP’s greatest asset, she has kept a low profile over recent months and was not in attendance at a major campaign relaunch in her home city of Glasgow on Sunday.

Craig Hoy, the Scottish Tory chairman, said: “Eyebrows will be raised at Nicola Sturgeon being deployed at SNP fundraisers for candidates, given her connections to the police investigation into the SNP’s finances.

“The discredited Nicola Sturgeon was conspicuous by her absence at John Swinney’s general election relaunch on Sunday but is clearly still operating away from the public gaze.”

Questioned by journalists last week after being called to give evidence to a Holyrood committee, Ms Sturgeon said she would support SNP election candidates “from time to time” in ways she thought were “helpful”.

However, she suggested she would not appear alongside Mr Swinney, saying the First Minister, who she has described as her closest political ally, would have his “own programme”.

On Saturday, she took part in a low-key “coffee with Nicola” event in support of her friend Anne McLaughlin, the SNP candidate in Glasgow North East.

Ms Sturgeon was used to attract SNP supporters to a campaign hub who were then asked to volunteer to help Ms McLaughlin hold on to her seat.

Ms Mclaughlin said that “my members love her” and that Ms Sturgeon was “never not going to be a positive part of this movement”.

However, questions have been raised about Ms Sturgeon’s role in party finances when she was SNP leader.

A leaked video emerged of her speaking to a meeting of the party’s national executive committee in March 2021, attempting to shut down questions about cash and insisting the SNP had “never been in a stronger financial position”.

A few months later, her husband lent the SNP £107,620 to assist with what the party later described as “cash flow” issues.

Of the balance, £60,000 remains outstanding. The party last year recorded a record deficit outside an election year of £804,278.

Mr Swinney on Sunday promised supporters that “every penny” of donations made to the party would be “spent appropriately” after he was asked how donors could have confidence in the party given the charges facing Mr Murrell.

Mr Murrell stood down as chief executive after more than 20 years in the role in March 2023, after taking responsibility for the party lying about membership figures.

Mr Swinney said he “very much welcomed” Ms Sturgeon’s tentative foray into the election campaign, highlighting her appearance alongside Ms Mclaughlin.

“I know from the feedback I’ve had she got a great welcome from members of the public,” he added.

Mr Murrell has not commented on the charges against him, while Ms Sturgeon has described the situation as “incredibly difficult”.

The SNP was approached for comment.