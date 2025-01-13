Nicola Sturgeon ends marriage to former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell

Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon and former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell have “decided to end” their marriage, she said in a post on social media.

In a post on Instagram, the ex SNP leader said: “With a heavy heart I am confirming that Peter and I have decided to end our marriage.

“To all intents and purposes we have been separated for some time now and feel it is time to bring others up to speed with where we are.

“It goes without saying that we still care deeply for each other, and always will.

“We will be making no further comment.”

The couple have been married since 2010.

Last April Mr Murrell was charged in connection with the embezzlement of funds from the Scottish National Party.

Nicola Sturgeon said she and her husband had ‘decided to end’ their marriage (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

He was previously arrested as a suspect in April 2023 before being released without charge.

In June Ms Sturgeon was also arrested and interviewed by police, before also being released without charge. She has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Ms Sturgeon has previously described the police investigation into SNP finances as “traumatic” and said she could not have anticipated the drama of her husband’s arrest in her “worst nightmares”.

Nicola Sturgeon and with her husband Peter Murrell (PA)

As part of their investigation, Police Scotland seized a campervan bought by the party but apparently never used.

Police Scotland launched an investigation into the SNP’s finances in July 2021 after receiving complaints about how donations were used.

Questions had been raised about more than £660,000 in donations given to the party for use in a fresh independence referendum campaign.

Neither Ms Sturgeon nor former SNP treasurer Colin Beattie, both of whom were released pending further investigation, have been charged.

The couple on their wedding day (PA)

In December, Ms Sturgeon said she knows “nothing more” about the investigation than she did when arrested.

Speaking after being released by police in June 2023, Ms Sturgeon insisted “beyond doubt” she was “innocent of any wrongdoing”.

