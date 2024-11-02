Nicola Sturgeon leads tributes after death of ‘force of nature’ Janey Godley

Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has led the tributes to “incredibly kind” comedian Janey Godley after she died aged 63.

The 54-year-old politician said Godley was “a force of nature” and “one of the funniest people I have ever known” in a post on X, which featured pictures of the pair together.

The Scottish comedian died after receiving palliative treatment for terminal cancer, her management company confirmed.

In a statement, Chris Davis Management said she would be “hugely missed by her family, friends and her many fans”.

Paying tribute to Godley, Ms Sturgeon said: “Knowing for the past few weeks that this moment was fast approaching didn’t make it any less heartbreaking to hear the news early this morning that Janey had died.

“Janey Godley truly was a force of nature, and one of the funniest people I have ever known. I was able to visit her in the hospice a couple of weeks ago and though she was fragile, she still had me in stitches.

“Janey was also incredibly kind. And she made the world a better place.

“A bond was forged between us in the darkest days of Covid when her famous voiceovers of my daily briefings went viral.

“In the toughest of times, she made people laugh – and that was precious. She did more than that though.

“In managing to project the serious public health messages of my briefings to a much wider audience than I would have managed alone, she helped save lives.

“I was so proud to call Janey a friend and will miss her hugely. My heart goes out to her family and many friends – they are in my thoughts today.

“I know Frank will have been there, holding the door for her as she went – with a tear in his eye, as I have in mine. RIP my friend.”

Godley’s daughter BBC Radio Scotland presenter Ashley Storrie said “we got her longer because of all of the support and the love in the world” in a video posted to X announcing the news.

She said in the video: “I want to thank all of you for all of your kindness and your support.

“I believe in my heart of hearts that she felt every bit of love you sent to her. And I think it kept her going.

“I think genuinely we got her longer because of all of the support and the love in the world. But that’s it over now.

“So, thank you once again and bye ma – Frank, get the door.”

Janey Godley was described as ‘incredibly kind’ and ‘one of the funniest people’ by former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon (Chris Davis Management/PA)

Godley found viral fame with her dubbed parodies of Ms Sturgeon’s coronavirus news briefings during the pandemic, with most of them ending with the catchphrase “Frank, get the door”.

The comedian said Frank was based on a man who read “cowboy books” in the pub she used to work in, and the phrase was also the title of her 2020 book.

On X, current Scottish First Minister John Swinney also paid tribute, writing: “Very sorry to hear of the death of Janey Godley.

“She brought joy and laughter on many occasions when we needed it most.

“My condolences to her family. May she Rest in Peace.”

Author and former Communards member, the Reverend Richard Coles and comedian Dom Joly were among the celebrities paying tribute to Godley.

Coles said in a post on X: “I loved @JaneyGodley. She made me laugh every day, she loved a sausage (dog), and no one has ever given a more comprehensive assessment of the personal qualities of the 45th president of the United States.

“#RIPJaney, and condolences to her family and friends.”

Joly posted on the social media platform: “RIP Janey Godley – she was one of a kind and a lovely, funny person.”

The comedian revealed she had ovarian cancer in November 2021.

Despite her diagnosis, Godley returned to touring but cancelled her 2024 autumn event dates in September.

She said she would be getting palliative care and going into a hospice in a video shared to social media on September 25.

Julia McKenzie, Radio 4 comedy commissioning editor, paid tribute, saying: “Janey was a brilliant storyteller who embodied the stoic nature of Glasgow, offering audiences a very honest window into how she processed sometimes traumatic and sometimes hilarious stories from her life.

“Her stories were raw and truthful, both devastating and uplifting, very often in the same sentence; and all shot through with her sharp wit and ability to bring characters to life.

“She has inspired many – not least all of us at BBC Radio 4 – with her instinct to always make people laugh in the face of darkness, bringing both dignity and empowerment to those different aspects of herself.

“Janey was entering a new exciting phase of her career, and she has gone too soon. But what a life.”

Janey Godley died peacefully surrounded by her loved ones, her management company confirmed (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Louise Thornton, head of commissioning at BBC Scotland said: “We are all saddened to hear the news that Janey Godley has passed away.

“Janey fought a brave health battle over the last few years and shared this emotional journey with her trademark honesty and humour.

“She was a much loved comic contributor to BBC programmes including Have I Got News For You and Breaking The News and more recently allowed our cameras to follow her during her 2023 tour for the powerful and poignant documentary film Janey.”

Confirming on Saturday that she had died, a statement from her management company read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our client doctor Janey Godley on November 2.

“Janey died peacefully in the wonderful Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice in Glasgow surrounded by her loved ones. She will be hugely missed by her family, friends and her many fans.

“She will be remembered for her legendary voiceovers of Nicola Sturgeon during the pandemic, her hilarious and outspoken comedy, but most of all for just being Janey.”

A message on Godley’s X account said the “love and support” from her followers had been “a huge comfort to us”.

The post read: “Earlier this morning Janey passed away in her sleep. Her family were with her. The love and support from all her friends and fans during this cancer journey brought her enormous joy. It has also been a huge comfort to us, her family and close friends, thank you.”

Born in poverty in Glasgow in 1961, Godley went on to become a regular co-presenter on BBC Radio 4’s Loose Ends, as well as fronting BBC Radio 4 series The C Bomb.

The comedian was photographed at Turnberry golf resort with her infamous “unwelcome” sign for Donald Trump in 2016.

In 2023, Godley became the winner of the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

She was given the all-clear in 2022 but later that year announced another scan had shown signs of the disease in her abdomen.

However, she said that she would continue touring with her Not Dead Yet gigs.

In September 2024, she cancelled her autumn tour after her stage four ovarian cancer, which had been kept at bay through NHS treatment over the last few years, returned with what she said were some added complications.

In the final days, Godley shared photos of a visit from Scottish comedian and actress Elaine C Smith, and said Sir Billy had called her from his home in Florida.