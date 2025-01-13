Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell to end marriage

Nicola Sturgeon says she and Peter Murrell have been separated for "some time" [PA Media]

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and ex-SNP chief executive Peter Murrell have "decided to end" their marriage.

In a social media post, Sturgeon said the pair had been separated for some time. "It goes without saying that we still care deeply for each other, and always will," she wrote.

Murrell was charged with embezzling SNP funds in April as part of a police investigation into the party's finances.

Sturgeon was arrested and released without charge in June 2023. She insists she has done nothing wrong.

The former first minister said the decision to end the marriage had been made "with a heavy heart".

She posted on Instagram: "To all intents and purposes we have been separated for some time now and feel it is time to bring others up to speed with where we are.

Sturgeon said the pair would not comment further.

The couple had been together since 2003.

They married at a ceremony in Glasgow, where they shared a home together, in 2010.

Sturgeon unexpectedly stepped down as first minister and SNP leader in March 2023 after eight years in the role.

Murrell resigned as SNP chief executive in March 2023, having served in the role since 1999.

He quit after taking responsibility for misleading the media about party membership numbers.

Operation Branchform

Police Scotland has spent more than two years looking into what happened to £660,000 of donations given to the SNP by independence activists.

In September it emerged that officers had sent prosecutors details of what they had uncovered in an "advice and guidance report" and are seeking formal advice on what they should do next.

The update was understood to be about Sturgeon and ex-SNP treasurer Colin Beattie, who have both remained under investigation after being arrested and released without charge last year.

At the time, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said the police report was under consideration.

Police Scotland has said it is awaiting direction from COPFS "on what further action should be taken".