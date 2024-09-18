Nicola Sturgeon: Scottish independence will be part of ‘wider shake-up’ of UK

Libby Brooks Scotland correspondent
·2 min read
<span>Nicola Sturgeon led the SNP’s part in the Scottish independence Yes campaign as party deputy in 2014.</span><span>Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian</span>
Nicola Sturgeon led the SNP’s part in the Scottish independence Yes campaign as party deputy in 2014.Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

Nicola Sturgeon has predicted that Scotland will become an independent country as part of a “wider shake-up” of the UK, as senior figures across Scottish politics reflect on the 10th anniversary of the referendum.

With support for independence stabilised at just below 50%, the former first minister told BBC Scotland News: “I believe that, perhaps as part of a wider shake-up of UK governance, the reunification of Ireland, perhaps, more autonomy in Wales, that I think we will see Scotland become an independent country.”

Sturgeon, who led the Scottish National party’s part in the Yes campaign as party deputy in 2014, succeeded Alex Salmond as leader when he resigned after the referendum defeat. She expressed frustration at the impasse reached with Westminster in the intervening decade over whether Holyrood has the right to call a second poll on independence.

“I came up against a brick wall of Westminster democracy denial in refusing the right of the Scottish people to choose their own future,” she said. “Do I wish I had found a way around that? Yes, but that was the situation I faced. Had that right to choose been secured, I believe Scotland would have voted Yes.”

Douglas Alexander, the UK trade secretary who campaigned for pro-union Better Together campaign in 2014, however said the general election result proved that Scotland had “genuinely has moved on … from a debate where we think the only way to see the changes we want is further devolution”.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland, Alexander said: “To be fair, to the 45% [who voted Yes in 2014] a number of them genuinely and sincerely believed a vote for independence was a way to secure change and what we actually saw on July 4 was an overwhelming desire for change being channelled into vote for the Labour party not the SNP.”

While 18 September 2014 was “a hinge of history”, Alexander said: “Many of us want to leave behind the rancour the division the polarisation that has characterised a lot of the last decade and get on with the practical changes most of us want to see rebuilding our health service, improving our education system and getting the economy back on track.”

The former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson, who also campaigned for Better Together a decade ago, said Sturgeon has squandered an opportunity to secure a second referendum by seeming to capitalise on the chaos of Brexit too quickly.

She told BBC Scotland News: “Her appetite to go so fast, so hard and so early took that opportunity away from her.”

Latest Stories

  • Scientific American makes presidential endorsement for only the second time in its 179-year history

    ‘The US faces two futures,’ according to editors at top science magazine

  • CNN Pundit Flamed For 'Embarrassing' Argument About Trump's And Harris' Rhetoric

    Scott Jennings sparked backlash following a discussion about the role of heated political rhetoric in the Trump assassination attempts.

  • Hillary Clinton: I’m ‘conflicted’ by Melania Trump

    Hillary Clinton says Melania Trump reminded her of “a little kid” when she came face-to-face with the fellow former first lady for the first time after losing the 2016 White House race. The encounter, Clinton recalled in her latest book, “Something Lost, Something Gained,” came last year at a memorial service for Rosalynn Carter. “Rosalynn’s…

  • Hillary Clinton Reveals What Trump Is 'Counting On' To Win Election

    The former secretary of state issued a dire warning about the former president.

  • Kamala Harris just got one of her best polls of the year

    One of the best pollsters in America recently came out with its latest survey, and it’s good news for Kamala Harris.

  • A top poll showing Trump narrowly ahead in Iowa is a warning sign for his campaign

    A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll has some findings that should give Trump some pause, as his struggles are about a lot more than Iowa.

  • Judge Who Tossed Trump’s Docs Case Repeatedly Violated Disclosure Rule: Report

    Florida Judge Aileen Cannon failed to disclose lavish trips hosted by influential conservative law school

  • Mary Trump Says Her Uncle Is 'Signaling Clearly To Us What’s Coming'

    Donald Trump was slammed as a "deeply unwell traitor" by his niece.

  • JD Vance Kisses Usha After Racially Charged Attack on Harris

    JD Vance took his secret weapon with him Tuesday on the campaign trail: his wife, Usha, whose Indian-American heritage may serve to blunt the fallout from racial stereotypes that Republicans have aimed at Kamala Harris.The vice presidential aspirant spent most of his speech at an event in battleground Michigan lambasting critics for stoking political violence, including a second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump.What he did not address, however, was something largely lost in the mid

  • Democrats Secretly Fear Mike Johnson Could Create Election Chaos

    Senior Democratic Party lawmakers are reportedly concerned that Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson could try and sabotage a Kamala Harris election victory.Top-level meetings are secretly being held to guard against several eventualities that could impede the smooth transfer of power if Donald Trump loses in November, according to Politico.While Democratic lawmakers say such a scenario is unlikely, they worry how Johnson will react if the Republicans retain control of the House and oversee Har

  • Trudeau loses another Liberal stronghold in Bloc Québécois byelection victory

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has suffered another devastating byelection blow with the loss of a second Liberal stronghold, this one to the Bloc Québécois in LaSalle—Émard—Verdun.

  • Team Trump Points Finger at Dems After Second Assassination Attempt

    The Trump campaign is blaming Kamala Harris and her Democratic supporters for the second assassination attempt on the former president.They claim that concerted attempts to demonize Donald Trump as a threat to democracy are putting his life at risk.Hours after Sunday’s failed shooting plot at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf club, his senior campaign manager Chris LaCivita posted a video of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) calling Trump “extraordinarily dangerous” and a “threat to democracy.”Read more at

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders Jabs At Harris For Not Having Biological Children

    "Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble," the Arkansas governor insisted.

  • Fox Business Host Cuts Off Guest Who Says Dems Want Donald Trump Dead

    Fox Business host Stuart Varney abruptly ended an on-air interview with former FBI special agent Jonathan Gilliam after he claimed that Democrats want former President Donald Trump dead.During the Tuesday segment, the two men were discussing Trump’s security detail in the wake of a suspected second assassination attempt against the former president. Gilliam expressed his strong concern about the Republican nominee’s safety.“I’m going to say this on air,” Gilliam said. “The Democrat party … they

  • Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates

    Here’s what the latest polls say about the 2024 presidential election, from The Independent’s data correspondent

  • Vance Got His Pro-Immigrant Blog Posts Deleted by Old Professor

    A former undergraduate professor of JD Vance revealed Tuesday that the veep hopeful once asked him to delete a 2012 blog post where he criticized Republicans’ mass-deportation plans and more.Brad Nelson, who taught Vance at the Ohio State University, told CNN that Vance contacted him in 2016 to ask that he remove the article so he could launch a career in Republican politics. Nelson obliged with Vance’s request and the post was taken offline, but an archived version of it can still be found in i

  • George Conway: Trump, campaign experiencing ‘ultimate implosion’

    Conservative lawyer George Conway argued that former President Trump and his campaign are experiencing their “ultimate implosion.” Conway, during a Sunday appearance on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki,” weighed in on the Trump campaign after last week’s debate, which was widely viewed as a win for Vice President Harris. “This is the ultimate implosion, and…

  • Return of Corey Lewandowski to Trump World Rattles Campaign Aides

    Some of Donald Trump’s aides are not pleased that the twice-fired Corey Lewandowski—known for catering to the former president’s worst instincts—has been welcomed back into the fold, according to The New York Times.Lewandowski, 50, was dumped in 2016 before managing to return to Trump World, then booted again in 2021 for allegedly making inappropriate sexual advances on a campaign donor. “He will no longer be associated with Trump World,” said a spokesperson after the 2021 incident. Yet, there h

  • Hezbollah vows to punish Israel after pager blasts kill nine, injure thousands across Lebanon

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Militant group Hezbollah promised to retaliate against Israel after accusing it of detonating pagers across Lebanon on Tuesday, killing nine people and wounding nearly 3,000 others who included fighters and Iran's envoy to Beirut. Lebanese Information Minister Ziad Makary condemned the late-afternoon detonation of the pagers - handheld devices that Hezbollah and others in Lebanon use to send messages - as an "Israeli aggression". Hezbollah said Israel would receive "its fair punishment" for the blasts.

  • Hillary Clinton Calls Out Elon Musk for Threatening to ‘Rape’ Taylor Swift

    As a listener, you could tell host Kara Swisher got excited when Hillary Clinton brought up Elon Musk’s unhinged attack on Taylor Swift during the latest episode of her podcast On. “Please comment on that,” Swisher implored Clinton after she mentioned that Donald Trump “had his alter ego Elon Musk say something really rotten and creepy about” Swift following her big endorsement of Kamala Harris. “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” Musk tweeted on d