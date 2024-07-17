Nicole Curtis' 2 Kids: All About Sons Ethan and Harper

'Rehab Addict' star Nicole Curtis includes her children in her work

Nicole Curtis/Instagram Nicole Curtis and her kids Ethan and Harper.

Rehab Addict star Nicole Curtis' kids — Ethan and Harper — have grown up in and around old houses.

Ethan, who Curtis welcomed in 1997 with her ex Steven Cimini, spent much of his childhood in a construction zone. He was frequently included in episodes of her home renovation series, and her life as a mom often intersected with her work restoring old homes.

Harper, whom Curtis shares with Shane Maguire, came along later in her career in 2015. For the HGTV star, motherhood is an ever-changing journey that requires flexibility — much like a home renovation project.

“I’m always open to being a better parent,” she told PEOPLE in 2017. “There is no ‘I’m the best parent,’ there is no, ‘I’m the parent, you’re right’ — you have to be open to change.”

At the end of the day, Curtis wants to create a loving, fun environment for her sons.

“We’re doing the best we can and the memories are so fun,” she shared in 2018. “That’s what’s most important: when my kids think about their life, I want them to remember we had fun.”

Here’s everything to know about Nicole Curtis’ kids: sons Ethan and Harper.

Ethan, 26

Nicole Curtis/Instagram Nicole Curtis and her son Ethan.

Curtis welcomed her first child, Ethan, on Dec. 24, 1997, and he quickly became a fixture on the job site.

"When he was little I had to work 24-7. He had to be on a job site morning, noon and night," Curtis told PEOPLE in 2021. "Since the beginning, he was always by my side on every house build."

She added, "It finally came to a point where I promised him he would no longer have to live in drywall dust."

The mother-son duo were close as Ethan grew up. “We were together 24/7 back then. Every step, this brilliant boy of mine was with me,” Curtis wrote on Instagram in 2022. “I couldn’t get enough time with him, still can’t. So blessed to have my boys — and there’s no greater moments for me than watching them together.”

Nicole Curtis/Instagram Nicole Curtis and her son Ethan.

In a 2022 appearance on his mom's show, Rehab Addict Rescue, Ethan sweetly spoke up in support of his mom.

"She's worked to the bone to get what she has," he said in an episode before expressing how much he appreciated it.

"If I had to sum Ethan up in a couple of words it's 'opposite of me,' " Curtis explained about her son. "The thing is though, he knows what is right for these houses because he has 22 years of experience, from the womb to now. This child has heard me walk and talk about old houses for his entire life."

Harper, 9

Nicole Curtis/Instagram Nicole Curtis and her son Harper.

Curtis gave birth to her second child, son Harper, on May 29, 2015.

More recently, the mom-and-son duo enjoy skiing and snowboarding and generally spending quality time together.

In August 2023, Curtis shared a photo from her 47th birthday celebration, which included many moments with Harper.

Nicole Curtis/Instagram Nicole Curtis and her son Harper.

"We flew in a helicopter, I hung with my boys, I ate cake for breakfast. I spent the end of summer mommying & when I blew my candles out, I simply wished for that to be all I ever got to do❤️," she wrote on Instagram.



A few months later, Curtis shared an update on her family on the social media platform with a photo of herself and her sons.

"It was not an easy path, there was no overnight success, there was years of sacrifice and a different kind of childhood for my oldest," she wrote in the caption. "I do believe 2023 was our best year yet."

