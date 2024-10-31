Nicole Kidman Calls Her Late Mother 'My Compass' and a 'Major Guide' in Her Life

The actress continues to grieve the loss of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, who died in September

James D. Morgan/Getty Janelle Kidman and Nicole Kidman in 2018

Nicole Kidman reflected on her close relationship with her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, who died in September at 84.

Kidman described her mother as a mentor in her life.

“My mother was obviously a major guide through my life and probably my compass in terms of everything I did,” the Special Ops: Lioness star told Extra during a recent interview.

Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Janelle Kidman and Nicole Kidman in 2003

In a 2020 interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Kidman spoke about the impact her mother had on her life growing up and as an aspiring actress.

“She’s given me the fire to pursue the career I have because I’ve always wanted to please her,” Kidman said. “But she also carved her own path and wanted her daughters to have the same opportunity to carve their own paths."

Kidman said her mother paved the way for her and her sister in opportunities she didn't have.

“Mum didn’t necessarily get the career that she wanted, but she was determined that her daughters would have opportunities that were equal," Kidman said. "That’s given me my life. And she gave me my life, she and my dad.”



Janelle also had a major influence on Kidman's style.

In November 2023, Kidman told PEOPLE that her mother was “so involved in what I wear” to industry events. Her mother and grandmother “loved beautiful clothes,” Kidman recalled. "I watched them sew, embroider, and knit, crochet. And I think when you grow up seeing the people in your household do that, then you love that."



Kidman learned of her mother's death on Sept. 7 while attending the Venice Film Festival. She left the festival immediately to be with her family.

Kidman was awarded best actress for her role in Venice for Babygirl. During what would have been her acceptance speech, director Halina Reijn read to the audience Kidman’s statement: "I'm in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her.”

In her statement, Kidman said she was heartbroken and honored her late mother.

“She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina," Kidman said.

Kidman’s family received an outpouring of condolences from fans and supporters following the news. Kidman and her sister, Antonia Kidman, thanked fans in a joint Instagram post Sept. 12, featuring a slideshow of photos of their beloved mother and the family.

“My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week,” Kidman and Antonia wrote.

Kidman and Antonia thanked the public for respecting the family’s privacy as they heal during this difficult time.

Kidman's husband Keith Urban also thanked fans for their condolences while performing on the TODAY Show on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

"It’s up and down; it comes in waves. But the outpouring’s been amazing. So thank you everyone for that. We really appreciate it,” the country singer, 57, said.

