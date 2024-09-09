Nicole Kidman Checked with Naomi Watts Before Doing “The Perfect Couple ”with Her Ex Liev Schreiber: ‘That’s How Close They Are’

Kidman and Watts have been friends for more than 30 years

Getty(3) From left: Nicole Kidman, Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber

Nicole Kidman checked in with Naomi Watts before accepting her latest role — as Liev Schreiber's onscreen wife.

While promoting the Netflix limited series The Perfect Couple, Kidman, 57, and Schreiber, 56, told Entertainment Tonight about their reactions to being cast together as Mr. and Mrs. Winbury.

Kidman joked that she had to "beg" Schreiber to "marry" her. The Ray Donovan actor, meanwhile, said, "I heard a story that you asked Naomi first if it was okay." Kidman confirmed that she did, to which Schreiber replied: "Isn't that amazing? That's how close they are."

Watts, 55, meanwhile, confirmed that the Big Little Lies star did get in touch with her about The Perfect Couple role.

"We always check in, we're besties," Watts told Entertainment Weekly during the Toronto International Film Festival while promoting The Friend. "That was very kind of her to do that."



Charley Gallay/Getty Liev Schreiber and Nicole Kidman at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Perfect Couple' on Sept. 4, 2024

Watts and Schreiber were together from 2005 until 2016. They have maintained an amicable relationship since, reuniting many times for their two kids, Sasha and Kai.



Kidman and Watts' friendship goes back more than 30 years. When presenting Kidman with the AFI Life Achievement Award in April, Watts shared that the pair met in the 1980s at an audition for a swimsuit commercial.

While waiting to find out who got the role, they talked. "We covered everything, what movies we loved, what friends we had in common, our parents, schools, parties, boyfriends, teenage stuff," Watts recalled.



When they were told they were free to go after not getting the role, Kidman offered to cover a taxi ride home for Watts, who had missed the bus. She called Kidman "the most generous person."

"She's opened up her homes to me. She's made me feel like part of her family. She was like the sister I'd never had," Watts added.



The friends appeared together in the movie Flirting in 1991, and have remained close since. Watts wished "queen" Kidman a happy birthday on June 20. Meanwhile, Kidman attended Watts' "fun, beautiful" and "deeply memorable" wedding to Billy Crudup in June.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Nicole Kidman (left) and Naomi Watts in April 2024

The official synopsis for The Perfect Couple reads: "Amelia Sacks is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury [Kidman], has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season — until a body turns up on the beach.

"As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels," the synopsis continues. "Suddenly, everyone is a suspect."

All six episodes of The Perfect Couple are available to stream on Netflix.

