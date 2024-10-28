Nicole Kidman Dons Double Denim to Support Husband Keith Urban at Concert for Carolina Hurricane Relief

Nicole Kidman put an edgy spin on the Canadian tuxedo to support her husband Keith Urban at the Concert for Carolina Benefit on Saturday in Charlotte, N.C. The event, which also featured performances by Luke Combs and Sheryl Crow, raised over $24 million for Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

For the occasion, Kidman selected a cropped black acid-wash denim jacket, which she paired with matching jeans. The actress kept her accessories minimal, adding on small gold hoops. She wore her strawberry blond tresses in a ponytail, while her makeup featured bronze eye shadow and rosy blush.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the Concert for Carolina Benefit on Oct. 26.

Kidman currently works with stylist Jason Bolden, who also counts Cynthia Erivo and Cara Delevingne as clients.

Last month, the Oscar winner made a glamorous entrance at the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix series, “The Perfect Couple.” She portrays a wealthy Nantucket matriarch in the mystery drama, which costars Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning and Bono’s daughter, Eve Hewson.

On the red carpet, Kidman glittered in a custom espresso-hue Ferragamo gown featuring a plunging neckline. The actress added on a black blazer with satin lapels, draping it over one shoulder. Paris Texas heels and Messika earrings completed her look.

“The Perfect Couple” is hardly Kidman’s only new project, she’s also starring in “Babygirl” alongside Harris Dickinson.

“Babygirl,” out Dec. 25 in the U.S., follows a high-ranking executive (Kidman) who begins an affair with a much younger intern (Dickinson). The erotic thriller is directed by “Bodies Bodies Bodies” helmer Halina Reijn. Antonio Banderas and Sophie Wilde costar.

“The Perfect Couple,” streaming Thursday, is based on Elin Hilderbrand’s 2018 novel of the same name. The series surrounds an impending family wedding, though celebrations are cut short when a body is found on the beach.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the Concert for Carolina Benefit on Oct. 26 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

