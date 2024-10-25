Nicole Kidman Is 'Hanging in There' After Her Mother's Death: 'I Wish My Mama Was Here'

At the premiere of her drama ‘Lioness,’ Kidman opened up about mourning her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Nicole Kidman on Oct. 23

Nicole Kidman is “hanging in there” while mourning the loss of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman.

“I wish my mama was here,” the Oscar winner, 57, told The Hollywood Reporter at the Wednesday, Oct. 23 premiere of Lioness season 2 in Los Angeles. “That’d be the one thing I’d say. Everything is great with work but I wish my mama was here.”

On Sept. 7, Babygirl director Halina Reijn announced at the Venice Film Festival that Kidman — winner of the fest’s best actress prize — had left the event early due to her mother's death at age 84.

In a statement read aloud by the filmmaker, Kidman praised her “beautiful, brave mother,” writing that Janelle “shaped me, she guided me and she made me… The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken." The Australian actress-producer also missed Babygirl’s Toronto International Film Festival premiere on Sept. 10.

James D. Morgan/Getty Nicole Kidman and Janelle Kidman in 2018

“It’s been hard” managing the loss, Kidman told THR. “It’s a hard road. I’m hanging in there.”

“Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express,” Kidman and her sister Antonia captioned a series of throwback family photos on Instagram on Sept. 12. “Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other ❤️.”

James Morgan/Shutterstock Nicole Kidman and Janelle Kidman in 2001

In November 2023, the Perfect Couple star told PEOPLE that her mother was “so involved in what I wear” to industry events. Her mother and grandmother “loved beautiful clothes,” she said at the time. "I watched them sew, embroider, and knit, crochet. And I think when you grow up seeing the people in your household do that, then you love that."

The two-episode premiere of Season 2 of Lioness will stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, Oct. 27. Among Kidman’s other upcoming projects are A24’s erotic thriller Babygirl (in theaters Dec. 25), a sequel to 1988’s Practical Magic with Sandra Bullock and Scarpetta, a TV adaptation of Patricia Cromwell's books costarring Jamie Lee Curtis and Ariana DeBose.

