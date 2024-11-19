Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson's Chemistry Heats Up in Provocative New “Babygirl” Trailer: Watch

Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas and Sophie Wilde star in 'Babygirl'

Nicole Kidman is pushing the limits in Babygirl's latest trailer.

In the erotic drama, the Oscar winner, 57, stars as Romy, a powerful CEO who engages in a risky affair with a new intern named Samuel (played by Harris Dickinson, 28).

A second trailer was released by A24 on Tuesday, Nov. 19, showcasing some of the steamy workplace interactions.

"You're very young," Kidman's Romy says at the start of the trailer. "I don't wanna hurt you." Dickinson's Samuel replies, "I think I have power over you. 'Cause I could make one call and you'd lose everything. Does that turn you on when I say that?"

Written and directed by Halina Reijn (Bodies Bodies Bodies), the film also stars Antonio Banderas as Romy's husband, Jacob, plus Talk to Me actress Sophie Wilde as Romy's ambitious assistant.

A24 Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson in 'Babygirl'

Kidman previously said that "an enormous amount of trust" between her and Dickinson was vital in creating Babygirl.

"We would look at each other and go, 'Okay,' " she said during a Q&A at the London West Hollywood in Los Angeles on Oct. 18. Dickinson also added that there was "never a day that if the scene wasn't working or if we weren't comfortable or we weren't getting something, we never felt that time was more important."

Getty (L-R) Nicole Kidman, director Halina Reijn and Harris Dickinson at A24's 'Babygirl' Los Angeles Special Screening on October 18, 2024

Taking on the project with a female filmmaker behind the camera also made the process easier for Kidman.

"There's a sort of a jump-off-the-cliff thing where you go, okay, I'm just going to abandon everything and explore this with the people that I trust in a genre that is already set, but hopefully we can explore new territory and especially with the female at the helm," she said.

Babygirl is in theaters Dec. 25.