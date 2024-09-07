Nicole Kidman Misses Best Actress Win in Venice Due to Her Mother’s Death: ‘Family Is Heartbroken’

Halina Reijn, the director of Kidman's film 'Babygirl,' announced that the actress left the festival early to be with her family

James D. Morgan/Getty Nicole Kidman and mom Janelle Ann Kidman (left)

Nicole Kidman's mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, has died.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, Kidman, 57, announced in a statement read aloud by Babygirl director Halina Reijn at the Venice Film Festival that she had left the festival early due to her mother's death.

In the statement — which Reijn, 48, read aloud on Kidman's behalf during what would have been the star's acceptance speech for best actress for her role in Babygirl — Kidman wrote that she had flown in to Venice, only to find out "shortly after that my beautiful, brave mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, has just passed."

James Morgan/Shutterstock Nicole Kidman (left) and her mother Janelle Ann Kidman in 2001

"I'm in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina," the director continued, reading Kidman's statement. "The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken."

After reading Kidman's words to the packed house in Venice, Reijn said simply: "We love you all, Nicole."

A rep for Kidman confirmed Janelle's death to PEOPLE and said "the family is heartbroken and asks for privacy at this time."

Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Nicole Kidman and her mother Janelle Ann Kidman (left) in 2003

The Big Little Lies actress opened up to PEOPLE in November 2023 about how her mother influenced her career and her sense of style, sharing at the time that Janelle "is so involved in what I wear."

Kidman also previously spoke with the Sydney Morning Herald about the pair's relationship. She said Janelle always encouraged her and helped her to achieve her goals.

Allison Voight/SplashNews Nicole Kidman (left) and her mother Janelle Ann Kidman in 2018

“She’s given me the fire to pursue the career I have because I’ve always wanted to please her,” Kidman told the outlet in 2020, per the Hollywood Reporter. “But she also carved her own path and wanted her daughters to have the same opportunity to carve their own paths."



“Mum didn’t necessarily get the career that she wanted, but she was determined that her daughters would have opportunities that were equal," Kidman added. "That’s given me my life. And she gave me my life, she and my dad.”



Read the original article on People.