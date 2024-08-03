Nicole Kidman Recalls Taking Daughter Sunday to Her First Fashion Show: 'She’s Wanted to Go for a Long Time'

The actress and her teenager attended a Balenciaga event earlier this year

Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose Urban in 2024.

Nicole Kidman's daughters are growing up — and one couldn't wait to make their fashion show debut with their stylish mom.

In a Vogue Australia interview published on Aug. 2, Kidman, 57, spoke with Victoria Beckham about a time when her daughter Sunday joined her for the 15-year-old's first-ever fashion show.

"She’s about to turn 16," Kidman said of her daughter, whom she shares with husband Keith Urban. "That’s what I told her, when she was 16 she was allowed to come to a show. She’s wanted to go for a long time."

"That was her foray into it, and that was it," she continued of the Balenciaga event. "I'm like, 'No, no more.' It’s a push-pull. I don't want to hold her back because I don't want to be coddling her."

Kidman also told Beckham that she and Urban, 56, were in the "same boat" as the former Spice Girl and her husband, David Beckham, given that the couple has "put so much into the family and a lot of our social life didn’t exist, and now we need to make new friends, get out more, say yes."

"When you're raising kids, [you say] 'I can't actually go to that,' or you're sick and canceling, or you've got to work, and the one thing that’s going to fall is going out and creating new groups of friends," the Oscar winner continued.

"Now we're older – so we’re going, okay, we as a couple have to find our next step in the world and not just based on us doing stuff as a family," added Kidman.



In addition to Sunday, Kidman and Urban share daughter Faith, 13. Kidman is also a mother to daughter Bella, 31, and son Connor, 29, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Michael Kovac/Getty (Left to Right): Keith Urban, daughters Faith Urban and Sunday Urban, Nicole Kidman's niece Sybella Hawley, and Nicole Kidman in 2024

Elsewhere in their conversation, Kidman and Beckham spoke about the key to their long-lasting marriages — the Beckhams have been married since July 1999, and Kidman and Urban tied the knot in 2006.

"People always ask, 'What’s your marriage advice?' We don’t have any!" Kidman joked. "Everyone does their own thing and creates it. I’m not some relationship guru."

"It's always trial and error, and sometimes it’s imbalanced and then it gets back in balance. … We don’t gloat about it," the Big Little Lies actress continued, noting that "compromise" is one thing the couple always tries to maintain.

However, she did reveal the best advice she received throughout her nearly two-decade-long marriage to Urban.

"The greatest advice I was given was there's the individual — so there's the me and the you — and there's the we. And that's only you," Kidman told Beckham. "No one else has what you two create, or what Keith and I create, any married couple who are partners, any people who have chosen to be in a relationship together, we create this, so we decide what this is."

"If you really like the person–really love them, but really like them, too, god it helps," she added.



Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

Earlier this year, Kidman's younger daughters both made their red carpet debut in April 2024 with their parents at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, where their mom was the evening's honoree.



At the event, the actress joked: "You'll have to ask them" when PEOPLE asked about how her teenage daughters felt about coming along to celebrate their mother's success.

"I think they're just like ... they want to get started on their own careers," the actress continued of her daughters. "They are here to support me, and they're very, very supportive and incredibly loving."



