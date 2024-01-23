Nicole Kidman shares 'Big Little Lies' update
Nicole Kidman shares an update on "Big Little Lies" Season 3 while attending the "Expats" premiere on Jan. 21, 2024.
Nicole Kidman shares an update on "Big Little Lies" Season 3 while attending the "Expats" premiere on Jan. 21, 2024.
"I don't care if you're pregnant or a family trying to be together or whatever! If you know that you need a specific seat, pay for it or deal with the consequences."
All the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars, including Nicole Kidman's sexy LBD from this week's most major events
‘Magic Mike’ actor filed for divorce from ‘Modern Family’ star in July 2023
Months after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had their first date at Soho House in 2016, they returned for Harry's "nerve-wracking" first meeting with Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland.
Some babies just need a little time to grow into their looks, you know?
Will Ferrell touched down at the Sundance Film Festival to world premiere the new documentary “Will & Harper,” which centers on the relationship between the beloved comedian and his best friend Harper Steele as they take a road trip. The two met during their days on “Saturday Night Live,” which Harper wrote for from 1995 …
An insider tells PEOPLE about his experience at The London Clinic
During the Bills vs Chiefs game on January 21, Jason Kelce lifted a fan so she could meet Taylor Swift. See the sweet moment here!
The mom of two was happy to treat her youngest to an extra special treat on his 5th birthday
The Spice Girls star couldn't resist leaving a cheeky comment on her husband's latest shirtless Instagram post.
Jennifer Lopez shared a few hot pics of herself in a red lingerie set from Intimissimi's Valentine's Day collection.
Country legend’s sister, Stella Parton, was among those to criticise King for her behaviour
The 12-time Grammy winner brought her style to the freezing stands in Buffalo as she continues to be the Chiefs tight end's No. 1 cheerleader
Jason Kelce was cheering like a mad man as his brother, Travis, scored a touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Bills.
The property served as the late comedian’s home for 28 years before her death
The Miami drugs war – a battle to control cocaine in the South Florida city – came out in the open with the “Dadeland Mall Massacre”, a daytime shooting in July 1979 that killed two mobsters, wounded two civilians, and terrified a mall-full of shoppers.
Penny Lancaster, 52, and her husband Rod Stewart, 79, were dressed to impress on Sunday evening as they stepped out for a glamourous evening at The Ritz Hotel in London…
Oliver Stone has a lot of opinions about the current film industry and says movies like Barbie are contributing to the “infantilization of Hollywood.” In an interview from 2023, the filmmaker suggested Ryan Gosling shouldn’t have been involved in the Greta Gerwig film and instead focus on “more serious films.” “Ryan Gosling is wasting his …
That there could ever be a world in which Tiger Woods wasn’t sponsored by Nike seemed...
Mahomes and Swift twinned with their glam while rooting for their guys at the Chiefs vs. Bills game on Jan. 21