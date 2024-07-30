Nicole Kidman steps out with rarely seen lookalike daughter Sunday Rose in Paris

Nicole Kidman made a rare public appearance with daughter Sunday Rose Urban as they attended an Omega event in Paris on Monday evening.

The Australian actress, 57, looked effortlessly chic in a white co-ord which featured a crop trop, high-waisted skirt and gold detailing.

The Family Affair star - who also shares 13-year-old daughter Faith Margaret with country singer husband Keith Urban - completed her look with matching white sling back heels.

Sunday Rose, 16, meanwhile opted for a stylish grey suit with waist coat and wide-legged trousers.

Nicole Kidman could be seen gazing proudly at daughter Sunday Rose Urban (OMEGA House Paris)

Both wore their similar blonde locks long and loose with a hint of a wave.

In one snap, Kidman can be seen gazing proudly at her daughter as she clutches her hand protectively.

(OMEGA House Paris)

In the past, Kidman and Urban have gone to great lengths to keep their children out of the spotlight, but recently seem to be more open to public appearances.

Other celebrity guests at the swanky soirée included Judo gold medallist and Omega ambassador Hifumi Abe, legendary Olympians Nadia Comăneci and Katarina Witt, actress Rebel Wilson, French actor Guillaume Duhesme and social media personality Kristy Sarah.

Kidman is a global ambassador for the Swiss brand, who are serving as Official Timekeeper for the 2024 Olympics.

She and her family are in the French capital to take in the games and were spotted watching 14-year-old Aussie skateboarder Chloe Covell compete.

Taking to Instagram, the Big Little Lies favourite shared a clip while spectating and in one frame turns the camera on herself and throws up a peace sign.

“Skater girls,” she wrote in the accompanying caption, followed by a gold medal emoji.