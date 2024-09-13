Nicole Kidman thanks fans for 'love and kindness' following mother's death

Last weekend, the Australian actress announced that her mother Janelle Kidman had passed away at the age of 84. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Nicole posted a slideshow of family photos featuring herself, her sister Antonia Kidman, and their beloved mum. "My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week. Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express…”