Nicole Kidman Wears Backless Balenciaga With an Unexpected Red Carpet Accessory to the Golden Globes

Let's take a moment for Nicole Kidman, Babygirl herself, on the Golden Globes 2025 red carpet. The nominee, Hollywood glamour personified, stood out on the carpet for several reasons, not least of which being her sky-high ponytail with enough volume to dwarf her entire head—the latest of several eye-catching hairstyles.

The gown was a sparkly silver Balenciaga number, with a flowy, one-shoulder neckline and non-existent back above a sleek, figure-skimming skirt. She paired the dress with one surprising accessory—a diamond-embellished vintage watch on her right wrist.

In a red carpet interview with Variety, Kidman remembered her first Golden Globes awards 33 years ago for Billy Bathgate. “I could not believe all the stars that were there, and I somehow felt like I'm this girl from Australia what am I doing here. So I felt like a fish out of water, honestly.”

In 2025, Nicole Kidman was nominated for a Golden Globe for Babygirl, alongside Angelina Jolie, Fernanda Torres, Kate Winslet, Tilda Swinton, and Pamela Anderson in the same category—Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.

In another red carpet chat, Kidman said, “I think I just loved the title [Babygirl] and I was so intrigued.” She added, “I'm on this mission to support female directors.” Calling Halina Reijn, the film's writer and director, an “auteur,” Kidman concluded, "I just called her and said I'm in, I'll do it."

