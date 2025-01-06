Nicole Kidman Wears Daring Sparkling Gown for 2025 Golden Globes — and It's Even Better from the Back!

Kidman is nominated for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – drama for 'Babygirl'

Nicole Kidman dared to bare at the 2025 Golden Globes.

The actress, 57, arrived at the Jan. 5 awards show in a custom Balenciaga look that demanded to be seen from both the front and back.

For the glamorous affair, the Babygirl star wore a sparkling twisted backless one-shoulder dress with a gorgeous train made in crystal-rhinestone-embroidered mesh. She accessorized with the house's Knife 110mm Pump in cream satin and Boucheron jewels.

She wore her hair teased into a huge high ponytail that was pulled back off her face.

Amy Sussman/Getty Nicole Kidman at 2025 Golden Globes

Kidman is nominated for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – drama for her role in Babygirl. It's her 17th Golden Globe nomination, and she's previously won four acting trophies, as well as an ensemble trophy. She won acting awards for To Die For, Moulin Rouge!, The Hours, and Big Little Lies. Big Little Lies also took home a best television limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television award, which Kidman has a trophy for.

Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Nicole Kidman on Jan. 3

On Friday, Jan. 3, Kidman received the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival's international star award for her Babygirl role. She dedicated the prize to her late mother, Janelle Ann Kidman.

After thanking Babygirl filmmaker Halina Reijn for casting her in the movie, Kidman noted that she is "still grieving" after her mother's death last year. Kidman teared up as she began to say she was dedicating the award to her, since she was unable to do so at last year's Venice Film Festival.

"Thank you for giving me the chance to say, 'This is for my mom,' " Kidman said as the audience clapped. "My whole career has been for my mom and my dad, who are not here now. I'm still going to keep working and giving to the world because I love what I do and I love you all, and I'm so grateful for the privilege to be a part of the film community."

"I'm sorry that I'm crying, I didn't want to do that," Kidman said. "But I feel my mom right now so this is for you."

WireImage Nicole Kidman at 2004 Golden Globes

Ahead of this year's Golden Globes, Kidman opened up about her past looks for the awards show, revealing which one she thought was actually a fail.

"My mama thought I had many bad red carpet looks," she told W Magazine for its first issue of 2025, Volume 1, Best Performances. "I remember wearing a headdress once to the Golden Globes. I didn’t know what I was doing. Got to have a few train wrecks!"

The Oscar winner was likely referring to her 2004 Golden Globes look, which featured a plunging gold halter-style sequin dress and matching gold scarf-style headband. The mid-calf-length gown had sheer organza details down the middle of the bodice, at the hips and at the bottom of the skirt.

To accentuate the retro feel of the look, Kidman wore her blonde hair in a short, curly style, with the headscarf placed behind some face-framing pieces.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose Urban on Jan. 4

Kidman brought Sunday Rose along for W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on Jan. 4. The mother-daughter duo dressed to impress, with Kidman in a black pantsuit with a blue shirt underneath, and Sunday Rose in a fun light teal shorts set. Both of them wore their long hair down and wavy.

They posed for cute photos together while smiling and with their arms around each other.

