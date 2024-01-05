Nicole Scherzinger to make Broadway debut in Sunset Boulevard musical
It was announced on Thursday that the 45-year-old performer will return as Norma Desmond in a Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard musical, directed by Jamie Lloyd. Scherzinger starred as Norma in London's West End version of the musical, also directed by Lloyd. In addition to Scherzinger, her West End co-stars Tom Francis and Grace Hodgett-Young, as well as Olivier Award-winner David Thaxton, will be joining her on the Broadway stage. Lloyd's production of the musical began performances in London last September. It received critical acclaim and The New York Times praised Scherzinger's "career-defining performance"