Nicole Scherzinger, Kelly Rowland and Liam Payne to Judge Netflix Singing Competition (With a Twist!)

The Masked Singer’s loss is Netflix’s gain. Nicole Scherzinger, who helped judge the first 10 seasons of Fox’s celebrity guessing game, is venturing into fresh reality territory as a judge on Netflix’s upcoming series Building the Band, TVLine has learned.

The face (and voice) of The Pussycat Dolls will be joined on the panel by Kelly Rowand of Destiny’s Child and Liam Payne of One Direction. In keeping with the pop group theme, AJ McLean of The Backstreet Boys will host the show.

Netflix describes Building the Band as a “truly unique competition show” where singers will form bands in “booths” without actually seeing one another. In building their band, they must rely solely on “musical compatibility, connection, chemistry and merit.” Once formed, bands finally meet face to face, where “looks, choreography and style” suddenly come into play. Netflix is promising “incredible performances, compelling drama and one big goal — to find the next great music band.”

“Building the Band is a brave and bold undertaking for all involved as we hand over power to the singers themselves to form their own band based on chemistry first,” executive producer Cat Lawson says. “With looks out of the equation, can they create a deeper connection with their bandmates? With limited bands, there are difficult decisions and heart stopping moments along the way, but ultimately the outcome is truly amazing, with bands forming, who in my opinion are worthy of the very biggest stage!”

If they build it, will you come? Drop a comment with your thoughts on Netflix’s latest reality venture below.

