Nigel Farage condemned for response to Southport stabbings as Reform MP accused of ‘inciting a riot’

Nigel Farage has been condemned for his response to the Southport stabbings, with the husband of murdered MP Jo Cox accusing the Reform leader of “inciting a riot”.

Three young girls were killed on Monday in an attack which took place during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. Eight other children suffered stab wounds and at least two are still in a critical condition, alongside two adults who are also still in hospital.

In the wake of the attack, rioting broke out in Southport, resulting in 27 police officers being taken to hospital. Police have said they believe the men involved are part of the far-right English Defence League.

Nigel Farage posted a video to social media responding to the attack, questioning why the incident not being treated as terror-related (LBC)

On Tuesday afternoon, before the riots began, Mr Farage had posted a video to social media responding to the attack, questioning why the incident was not being treated as terror-related and asking whether the “truth is being withheld from us”. He also asked whether the suspect, who is 17 and has not been identified, was being monitored by the security services.

In a statement the same day, Merseyside Police had stressed the “incident is not currently being treated as terror-related”.

Hitting out at Mr Farage’s response, Brendan Cox said: “Imagine your response to the death of three children being to peddle conspiracy theories that incite a riot.

“This is why Farage deserves the label far-right. Everyone who is associated with him, has normalised him or promoted him should be ashamed. This is vile.”

Ms Cox, the former Batley and Spen MP was killed by far-right terrorist Thomas Mair in June 2016, a week before the EU referendum took place.

Brendan Cox, who co-founded the Together coalition, accused Mr Farage of inciting the riot (PA Archive)

Labour MP Jess Phillips also criticised the Reform UK leader, claimed he was “grifting” and pointing out that he failed to turn up to Parliament for a statement on the incident.

Ms Phillips, the MP for Birmginham Yardley, said: “Nigel Farage could yesterday have had the questions, he claims are unanswered, answered if he had bothered to turn up to parliament and ask them during the statement on the incidents in Southport. He didn’t turn up, he grifted instead.”

And former SNP leader Humza Yousaf suggested the riots took place as a result of Mr Farage being given “endless air time to demonise communities”, adding: “This is the end result.”

Meanwhile, former MP Tobias Ellwood accused the MP for Clacton of “deliberately enflaming tensions”.

He said: “I lost my brother to terrorism. To ramp up hatred online by claiming the Southport attack was terrorist related (culminating in riots, a mosque damaged and 27 police injured) is not just reprehensible but needs addressing. Otherwise it will happen again.

“Disgusted how a sitting MP deliberately enflames tensions without any justification. Farage should delete this tweet.”

Responding to Ms Phillips’ criticism, Mr Farage said “it’s perfectly reasonable to ask what is happening to law and order”.

Protesters set fire to rubbish on the streets in Southport (Getty Images)

Addressing Mr Cox’s claims the Reform UK leader “whipped up” rioters Mr Farage said: “Absolutely disgraceful comment, nothing of the kind.

“I merely expressed a sense of sadness and concern that is being felt by absolutely everybody I know – what the hell is going on?

“It started off the week before in Kent, when a Lieutenant Colonel in full military uniform is stabbed in the street and I was told that Kent Police wanted to play the incident down. I got that on the highest level.

“So I think it’s quite legitimate to ask questions as to what the hell is going on.

“And then of course we had Southend at the same time with machete gangs fighting in the streets… I think it’s perfectly reasonable to ask what is happening to law and order in our country.

“And who are the perpetrators? Why? Very legitimate questions I was asking, and to conflate that with EDL or anybody else, frankly, it’s desperate stuff.”

Asked about Mr Cox saying he is “nothing better than Tommy Robinson in a suit”, the Clacton MP added: “The comment is beneath contempt.”