Nigel Farage: Diane Abbott anti-racism group ‘encouraged and celebrated’ milkshake attack

Nigel Farage has accused an anti-racism group headed by Diane Abbott of encouraging and celebrating violence against him.

Stand Up to Racism, which counts Ms Abbott as its president, posted a laughing emoji on one of its social media accounts above a picture of a milkshake being thrown over the Reform UK leader.

In the post on X, formerly Twitter, the group said “looks like Farage will be met with opposition in Clacton.”

Mr Farage said in response: “The left-wing group called ‘Stand Up To Racism’ have encouraged and then celebrated violence against me.

“As the president of the group, will @HackneyAbbottcondemn this behaviour?”

Mr Farage had a milkshake thrown at him while campaigning in Clacton-on-sea in Essex - TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A woman was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after the drink was thrown at Mr Farage as he relaunched his party’s general election campaign in Clacton, where he is seeking to become an MP.

As officers were arresting the woman, a man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, Essex Police said.

The drink was bought at McDonald’s and thrown at Mr Farage as he left a Wetherspoon pub in the Essex seaside town.

He was later pictured with the yellow drink splattered across his dark blue suit as he boarded his campaign bus.

He later described the incident as “quite frightening” and claimed he had been targeted again following a similar episode in 2019 because he goes out and meets the public while “nobody else does.”

Mr Farage told ITV News: “What does Rishi do? He gets a room with two-dozen councillors or whatever it is.

“Nobody goes out and does the old-style street campaigning the way that I do. And this is the risk that goes with it, and I’ll be honest, it is quite scary.”

A visibly emotional Mr Farage was asked if he thought about what would happen if it was something “more serious” than a milkshake. He replied: “That’s a very tough question to answer. I try not to.”

Mr Farage announced his return to frontline politics on Monday, when he said he would take over from Richard Tice as Reform UK leader and stand to be an MP for the eighth time.

He had previously said he would not stand as a candidate in the election and instead focus on boosting Donald Trump’s chances of returning to the White House.