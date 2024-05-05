Nigel Farage gives strong signal he won’t contest UK general election

Ben Riley-Smith
·4 min read
Mr Farage has been a prominent supporter of Mr Trump since the 2016 US presidential race and has cultivated a friendship with him
Mr Farage has been a prominent supporter of Mr Trump since the 2016 US presidential race and has cultivated a friendship with him - GB News

Nigel Farage has given his strongest indication yet that he will not return to front-line politics at the general election, saying the US presidential race is more important than the UK vote.

Speaking to The Telegraph from the United States, where he spent the week of the local elections instead of campaigning for Reform, Mr Farage played down the idea that he would run as a general election candidate.

Mr Farage said: “Yes, we’ve got an election year, but the biggest election in the world is taking place here. While I’m not ruling out anything in the UK completely, I think where I am this week is an indication of my thinking.”

Asked if he was now closing the door on the idea of returning to the UK political front line for the election, while not fully ruling it out, Mr Farage said “that is a good summation”.

The news that Mr Farage appears minded not to stand as a Reform candidate or to campaign full time for the party is a boost to Rishi Sunak.

For months there has been speculation about what would happen to the Tory vote share if Mr Farage decided to play a much more prominent role in the election battle for Reform.

Mr Farage, the former Ukip and Brexit Party leader, is Reform’s honorary president. He played a critical role pressuring Lord Cameron into calling the Brexit referendum in 2016.

Richard Tice, the Reform leader, claimed his party had effectively stopped Conservative Andy Street being re-elected as mayor of the West Midlands
Richard Tice, the Reform leader, claimed his party had effectively stopped Conservative Andy Street being re-elected as mayor of the West Midlands - Getty/Oli Scarff

Tory rebels had feared Mr Farage’s return would trigger an “existential event” for the party, with analysts debating whether it would see Reform overtaking the Conservatives in the polls.

The US presidential election, which will see Donald Trump run as the Republican candidate, is held in November. The UK general election is expected in either October or November.

Mr Farage has been a prominent supporter of Mr Trump since the 2016 US presidential race and has cultivated a friendship with him. There is speculation he could be offered a job in a second Trump administration.

The former Ukip leader has just spent more than a week in the US, first in Florida and then in Texas, meeting with local groups of Republicans. He was in the US as voters went to the polls in England on May 2.

Mr Farage said: “As I’ve said for some time, I’m weighing up a lot of options. Perhaps I’m in the fortunate position that I have a lot of attractive options this side of the pond. The Republicans really treat me like an American, they really do. I’ve been commuting back and forth politically for a long time.”

Asked if he was minded not to return to a more prominent role in UK politics, Mr Farage said of the US: “Everything here feels so much more positive. I think the Conservative movement in America has got the wind back in their sails. I think the causes they’re fighting are similar to ours. There is a huge level of cross-over. It is just an exciting place to be at the moment.”

Taken up US opportunities

Mr Farage, 60, has said previously how for the first time in his life he is making good money. He is a GB News presenter and has taken up opportunities in the US.

Were he to run as a parliamentary candidate, Mr Farage would most likely have to remain in the UK on the campaign trail in the run-up to the election, limiting chances to rally for Mr Trump in the US.

He would also face the possibility of an eighth defeat in parliamentary elections. Reform, while polling around 12 per cent, is not forecasted to win any seats at the general election, given the UK’s first-past-the-post voting system.

Richard Tice, the Reform leader, on Sunday claimed his party’s candidate had effectively stopped Conservative Andy Street being re-elected as mayor of the West Midlands.

Mr Tice told Times Radio: “We stopped Andy Street from winning in the West Midlands. We’re delighted by that.”

Some Tory MPs echoed the claim, using it to underline the message they have been sending to voters considering Reform at the general election – that backing Mr Tice’s party helps Labour.

Richard Holden, the Tory chairman, referenced the remark and tweeted: “Absolute clarity from Reform about their real aim – to help Sir Keir Starmer and Labour win.”

He added: “A vote for Reform is a vote to help Labour win. Mr Tice’s own words.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • SC’s Tim Scott was asked if he would accept 2024 election results. Here’s what he said

    Scott is reportedly under consideration to be presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate.

  • Sen. Mark Kelly: Kari Lake’s Glock Comments ‘Could Get People Killed’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesSen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) raised the alarm over GOP senate hopeful Kari Lake’s suggestion that voters “strap on a Glock” to prepare for the election season, saying it has the potential to incite violence.“It’s dangerous,” Kelly told Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet the Press. “What Kari Lake said could result in people getting hurt or killed.” Mark Kelly on Kari Lake's incendiary rhetoric: "Kari Lake has never been elected to anything. I don't expect he

  • The moment Trump defied gravity is coming back to haunt him

    Being elected president shortly after surviving the publication of the leaked “Access Hollywood” tape in 2016 is the moment in which Donald Trump defied political gravity.

  • Who will be dumb enough to become Donald Trump's vice president?

    Who will be Donald Trump's vice presidential candidate? It's frankly remarkable that anyone would want the job.

  • Trump’s bombardment of dishonesty: Fact-checking 32 of his false claims to Time

    Former President Donald Trump delivered a bombardment of dishonesty in his interviews with Time magazine.

  • Former RNC Chair: Trump ‘afraid of losing,’ most important thing to him ‘is his ego’

    Former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Michael Steele sharply criticized former President Trump’s inability to admit he lost the last presidential election and said he’s afraid of losing the upcoming one in November because it will hit the most important thing to him, his ego. “Donald Trump is afraid of losing, because it strikes at…

  • Kristi Noem Killed Her Dog—Then Ruined This GOP Fundraiser

    Mandel Ngan/GettyA GOP fundraiser in Colorado where Kristi Noem was supposed to speak has been scrapped because of threats triggered by the revelation that she shot a dog she “hated” years ago.In a statement posted to social media, Jefferson County Republican Party Chair Nancy Pallozzi said the group thought “the timing was perfect” when the South Dakota governor agreed to appear at the May 4 event just before her book’s publication.But then The Guardian reported that the book contains Noem’s bi

  • Hope Hicks Breaks Down In Tears During Trump Hush Money Trial

    The former Donald Trump spokesperson testified in Trump's criminal trial Friday.

  • The old rules of accountability are out for the GOP’s would-be flip-flopper in chief | Opinion

    Trump’s positions on a host of issues change with the minute. But the support of his minions is unwavering, showing a cult of personality. | Opinion

  • Trump Says Some Americans Might Like a Dictator. He’s Right.

    Photo Illustrator by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesNumerous scary details came out of Donald Trump’s recent interview with Time magazine, but few were more eye opening than an exchange that, in my opinion, didn’t garner the attention it deserved.When asked about his authoritarian rhetoric regarding being a “dictator for a day” and “suspending the Constitution,” Trump responded, saying, “I think a lot of people like it.”Now, in fairness, Trump insisted that he was only joking and “bein

  • Russia hits Ukraine regions, Zelenskiy says Su-25 bomber downed

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russian attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv and Dnipro regions and the Black Sea port city of Odesa killed at least two civilians, set a food factory ablaze and damaged other infrastructure, homes and commercial buildings on Saturday, regional officials said. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia had used eight missiles of various kinds and nearly 70 guided aerial bombs against communities and frontline positions during the day, after Ukraine's air force downed 13 Shahed drones that targeted the Kharkiv and Dnipro regions overnight.

  • Jimmy Fallon Mocks Donald Trump’s Pizza Delivery Skills: ‘He’s Clearly Never Held a Box of Pizza Before’ | Video

    "Enjoy your boxtop covered with cheese, everybody," the late-night host jokes as he shows the former president delivering pies to firefighters The post Jimmy Fallon Mocks Donald Trump’s Pizza Delivery Skills: ‘He’s Clearly Never Held a Box of Pizza Before’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Trump celebrates Billboard success of J6 Prison Choir recording at donor retreat

    Former President Donald Trump hosted GOP donors for a luncheon at Mar-a-Lago Saturday, where he touted a song he recorded with Jan. 6 defendants.

  • Fox Host Presses Nancy Mace Over Soros Claim: ‘No Proof’

    Fox NewsWhen Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) added to an emerging GOP trend Friday by accusing billionaire philanthropist George Soros of funding pro-Palestine protests on college campuses, Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto shot back that there is “no proof” for her claim, adding wryly: “I just looked for the checks and I haven’t seen them yet.”On Your World, Mace followed the likes of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake, each of whom have either sugg

  • Trump and Republicans line up to praise frat boys as they wade into campus Gaza protests

    A Trump campaign featured video of fraternity protesters who appeared to make monkey noises towards a Black woman filming the protests, echoing longstanding racist tropes

  • Fact Check: Viral Pic Allegedly Shows MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell at Trump Rally. Here's the Truth

    Does he need a good night's rest?

  • Hamas armed wing says responsible for Israel-Gaza border crossing attack

    CAIRO (Reuters) -The armed wing of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas claimed responsibility on Sunday for an attack on the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza, which Israeli and Palestinian media reports said had resulted in Israeli casualties. Israel's military said 10 projectiles were launched from Rafah in southern Gaza towards the area of the crossing, which it said was now closed to aid trucks going into the coastal enclave. Hamas' armed wing said it fired rockets at an Israeli army base by the crossing, but did not confirm where it fired them from.

  • Kremlin says Ukraine targeting forces in Crimea with U.S.-made mobile missiles

    Ukraine is using recently acquired and U.S.-made and supplied mobile surface-to-surface missile systems to target Russian military assets in the occupied Crimean peninsula, the Kremlin said Saturday.

  • As Putin begins another 6-year term, he is entering a new era of extraordinary power in Russia

    Just a few months short of a quarter-century as Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin on Tuesday will put his hand on a copy of the constitution and begin another six-year term as president wielding extraordinary power. Since becoming acting president on the last day of 1999, Putin has shaped Russia into a monolith — crushing political opposition, running independent-minded journalists out of the country and promoting an increasing devotion to prudish “traditional values” that pushes many in society into the margins. With that level of power, what Putin will do with his next term is a daunting question at home and abroad.

  • A group of Republicans has united to defend the legitimacy of US elections and those who run them

    ATLANTA (AP) — It was Election Day last November, and one of Georgia’s top election officials saw that reports of a voting machine problem in an eastern Pennsylvania county were gaining traction online. So Gabriel Sterling, a Republican who had defended the 2020 election in Georgia amid an onslaught of threats, posted a message to his nearly 71,000 followers on the social platform X explaining what had happened and saying that all votes would be counted correctly. He faced immediate criticism fr