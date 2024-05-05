Nigel Farage gives strong signal he won’t contest UK general election

Mr Farage has been a prominent supporter of Mr Trump since the 2016 US presidential race and has cultivated a friendship with him - GB News

Nigel Farage has given his strongest indication yet that he will not return to front-line politics at the general election, saying the US presidential race is more important than the UK vote.

Speaking to The Telegraph from the United States, where he spent the week of the local elections instead of campaigning for Reform, Mr Farage played down the idea that he would run as a general election candidate.

Mr Farage said: “Yes, we’ve got an election year, but the biggest election in the world is taking place here. While I’m not ruling out anything in the UK completely, I think where I am this week is an indication of my thinking.”

Asked if he was now closing the door on the idea of returning to the UK political front line for the election, while not fully ruling it out, Mr Farage said “that is a good summation”.

The news that Mr Farage appears minded not to stand as a Reform candidate or to campaign full time for the party is a boost to Rishi Sunak.

For months there has been speculation about what would happen to the Tory vote share if Mr Farage decided to play a much more prominent role in the election battle for Reform.

Mr Farage, the former Ukip and Brexit Party leader, is Reform’s honorary president. He played a critical role pressuring Lord Cameron into calling the Brexit referendum in 2016.

Richard Tice, the Reform leader, claimed his party had effectively stopped Conservative Andy Street being re-elected as mayor of the West Midlands - Getty/Oli Scarff

Tory rebels had feared Mr Farage’s return would trigger an “existential event” for the party, with analysts debating whether it would see Reform overtaking the Conservatives in the polls.

The US presidential election, which will see Donald Trump run as the Republican candidate, is held in November. The UK general election is expected in either October or November.

Mr Farage has been a prominent supporter of Mr Trump since the 2016 US presidential race and has cultivated a friendship with him. There is speculation he could be offered a job in a second Trump administration.

The former Ukip leader has just spent more than a week in the US, first in Florida and then in Texas, meeting with local groups of Republicans. He was in the US as voters went to the polls in England on May 2.

Mr Farage said: “As I’ve said for some time, I’m weighing up a lot of options. Perhaps I’m in the fortunate position that I have a lot of attractive options this side of the pond. The Republicans really treat me like an American, they really do. I’ve been commuting back and forth politically for a long time.”

Asked if he was minded not to return to a more prominent role in UK politics, Mr Farage said of the US: “Everything here feels so much more positive. I think the Conservative movement in America has got the wind back in their sails. I think the causes they’re fighting are similar to ours. There is a huge level of cross-over. It is just an exciting place to be at the moment.”

Taken up US opportunities

Mr Farage, 60, has said previously how for the first time in his life he is making good money. He is a GB News presenter and has taken up opportunities in the US.

Were he to run as a parliamentary candidate, Mr Farage would most likely have to remain in the UK on the campaign trail in the run-up to the election, limiting chances to rally for Mr Trump in the US.

He would also face the possibility of an eighth defeat in parliamentary elections. Reform, while polling around 12 per cent, is not forecasted to win any seats at the general election, given the UK’s first-past-the-post voting system.

Richard Tice, the Reform leader, on Sunday claimed his party’s candidate had effectively stopped Conservative Andy Street being re-elected as mayor of the West Midlands.

Mr Tice told Times Radio: “We stopped Andy Street from winning in the West Midlands. We’re delighted by that.”

Some Tory MPs echoed the claim, using it to underline the message they have been sending to voters considering Reform at the general election – that backing Mr Tice’s party helps Labour.

Richard Holden, the Tory chairman, referenced the remark and tweeted: “Absolute clarity from Reform about their real aim – to help Sir Keir Starmer and Labour win.”

He added: “A vote for Reform is a vote to help Labour win. Mr Tice’s own words.”