Nigel Farage demands apology from Kemi Badenoch in Reform membership row

Jane Dalton
Updated ·2 min read

Nigel Farage has demanded an apology from Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch after she accused his Reform UK party of publishing fake statistics showing membership surpassing that of the Tory party.

Ms Badenoch said the digital counter on Reform’s website was “coded to tick up automatically” when it recorded membership on Boxing Day morning ticking past the 131,680 figure declared by the Conservative Party earlier this year.

She accused Reform UK of “fakery”.

Demanding an apology from Ms Badenoch for what he said were “disgraceful accusations of fraud and dishonesty”, Mr Farage vowed to take action in the next two days.

ADVERTISEMENT

And when asked by journalists whether he would take legal action, he would not rule it out.

Nigel Farage supported a hunt in Kent on Boxing Day as the row blew up (Reuters)
Nigel Farage supported a hunt in Kent on Boxing Day as the row blew up (Reuters)

“I’m going to take some action in the next couple of days, and I’ve got to decide exactly what it is, but I’m certainly not going to take it lying down,” he said, according to The Telegraph.

“I think it’s an absolutely outrageous thing for her to have said. I know she’s got a very bad temper. I know she’s well known for lashing out at people, but I am not at all happy, and I’m going to take some action.”

He later told Press Association: “She [Ms Badenoch] has put out this crazy conspiracy theory and she needs to apologise.”

Despite the dispute, Mr Farage said people were continuing to join the party with Reform UK’s ticker showing 143,968 members on Friday night.

Labour is the UK’s biggest political party, with 370,450 members at the end of last year.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch claimed Reform UK’s counter was coded to tick up automatically (PA Wire)
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch claimed Reform UK’s counter was coded to tick up automatically (PA Wire)

As Ms Badenoch made her claim about the Reform UK figure being false, she also suggested the Conservatives’ own membership figures had risen in recent weeks, writing on social media: “For a party that pretends to hate the establishment so much, they are copying and pasting the fake Tony Blair/Alister [sic] Campbell’s spin book.

ADVERTISEMENT

“How do I know for certain the Reform announcement is not true? Because the Conservative Party has gained thousands of new members since the leadership election. But we don’t shout about it…we are building quietly and steadily on principles and values, not gimmicks.”

Mr Farage said he would gladly invite a firm to audit Reform UK’s membership numbers if the Conservatives did the same.

“We understand you are bitter, upset and angry that we are now the second biggest party in British politics, and that the Conservative brand is dying under your leadership,” he wrote on social media. “However, this not an excuse to accuse us of committing fraud.”

Latest Stories

  • Canadian Lawmaker Scorches Trump's Holiday 'Rage Rot' Against His Country

    Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, slammed the U.S. president-elect over his "deranged" Christmas message for the neighboring nation.

  • All-Out MAGA Civil War Engulfs Trump Already

    Well, that didn’t take long. The logic-twisting alliance between Silicon Valley’s new oligarchs and the home-spun patriotism at the heart of the Republican grassroots movement is shattering before our very eyes. MAGA stalwarts like Laura Loomer and Matt Gaetz are already turning their fire on the tech bros who helped bankroll Donald Trump’s comeback bid for the White House before he is even sworn in as president for a second time.

  • CNN Pundit Has Pretty Convincing Take on What Started MAGA Civil War

    A MAGA civil war started by Donald Trump’s government efficiency advisor Vivek Ramaswamy declaring war on American culture has a simple explanation, according to CNN’s resident Republican: bullying. In a post on social media platform X analyzing why “top tech companies hire foreign-born and first-generation engineers over ‘native’ Americans,” Ramaswamy argued that “American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long,” celebrating jocks and prom queens over the valedictoria

  • Trump says Bill Gates asked to meet in apparent message to Musk

    In a message that appeared to be intended as a private communication to Elon Musk, President-elect Donald Trump said in a social media post Friday that Microsoft founder Bill Gates had asked to meet with him

  • LeBlanc and Joly offer little details about visit with Trump's team in Florida

    OTTAWA — Two senior members of the federal cabinet were in Florida Friday pushing Canada's new $1.3 billion border plan with members of Donald Trump's transition team, a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself appeared to finally push back at the president-elect over his social media posts about turning Canada into the 51st state.

  • Mar-a-Lago wedding? Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt reveal they’re engaged

    Hannity popped the question at their home church over the holiday, the couple announced

  • Fallen Syrian Dictator’s Wife Said to Be Fighting for Life

    The family drama surrounding fallen Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad took a new twist Thursday as his wife was reported to be facing a “50/50″ cancer battle. The Daily Telegraph of London reported that Asma al-Assad is “severely ill” from acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer which she had been first reported to have fought in May. Her father had told the Daily Beast Monday that she is “receiving the best treatment possible,” but had not suggested the illness was a significant danger to her survival.

  • Chuck Schumer Reveals Stealth Dem Plan to Block MAGA Revolution

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has revealed the Democratic Party’s secret weapon in fighting a rearguard action against Donald Trump’s MAGA offensive. The Democrats are holding onto one last hope after a disastrous election in which they lost control of the White House and both chambers of Congress. For the past four years, President Joe Biden, Schumer, and his colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee have been quietly stacking the federal judiciary with liberal-minded judges knowing t

  • Don Jr. Parades New Girlfriend at Mar-a-Lago Family Christmas Dinner

    Donald Trump Jr. showed off his new girlfriend, socialite Bettina Anderson, at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Christmas dinner. Photos shared by the X account @patriottakes show the couple dining alongside the president-elect, first lady-in-waiting Melania, and their son Barron at the private Palm Beach club. While Anderson appeared festive in a red dress, Trump Jr.‘s ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, was nowhere to be seen. Reports of Guilfoyle and Trump Jr.‘s split emerged as the oldest of the pr

  • Another MAGA Rep Calls on Congress to Release ‘Sexual Slush Fund’ Claims List

    Another MAGA representative has joined former Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in calling for the release of the “congressional sexual slush fund list” of lawmakers who have used taxpayer dollars to settle sexual harassment claims. “Congress has secretly paid out more than $17 million of your money to quietly settle charges of harassment (sexual and other forms) in congressional offices. Do you think we should release the names of the representatives? I do,” Kentucky Rep. Thomas M

  • North Korean soldier captured by Ukraine as it says Russia is trying to hide Pyongyang's losses

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier this month that Russia was trying to "conceal losses" of North Korean troops fighting against Ukraine.

  • Right-Wing Media’s Hilarious Self-Own Over Tulsi Gabbard

    A writer for the right-wing National Review has eviscerated his own magazine for two editorials it ran in support of Tulsi Gabbard, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for head of national intelligence. The conservative-media stalwart had previously published pieces by former CIA counterterrorism director Bernard Hudson and Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) arguing that decades of instability in the Middle East have eroded Americans’ faith in the intelligence community. Gabbard, a former House Democra

  • Judge signals that contempt hearing for Rudy Giuliani over his assets might not go well for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge is signaling that Rudy Giuliani’s contempt hearing next Friday might not end so well for the former New York City mayor and onetime personal lawyer for President-elect Donald Trump as two Georgia election poll workers try to collect a $148 million defamation award they won against him.

  • Top Dem Slams Harris for Using ‘Egregiously Weird’ Words

    Democratic rising star Brian Schatz has slammed Kamala Harris and other members of his party for being “egregiously weird sounding.” In an interview with Politico, the Hawaii senator warned that using terms from the academic world is a surefire way to alienate the average American–and suggested it was done to satisfy noisy “advocacy” groups rather than go after voters. Instead, he said, Democrats have to say things in the most popular way they can to reach the maximum number of voters.

  • Opinion - A truce with Russia could lead to ultimate Ukrainian victory

    The collapse of the Russian regime is more real than many experts think.

  • Trump wants federal workers back in the office. It may be a tall task.

    President-elect Donald Trump warned federal employees last week that they must return to the office - or else “they’re going to be dismissed.” The threat was the latest and loudest signal yet that Trump, his allies and Republicans in Congress are committed to ending a remote-work culture that became widespread for the civil service of 2.3 million during the coronavirus pandemic but that many conservatives now decry as an outdated taxpayer-funded perk that has hurt performance across the governme

  • Trudeau’s Crisis Puts Spotlight on Succession Rules for Canada’s Liberals

    (Bloomberg) -- The turmoil that’s threatening to topple Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has members of his political party poring over the rulebook for replacing him.Most Read from BloombergMigrant Crisis Pushed US Homelessness to Record High in 2024Ho Chi Minh City Opens First Metro Line After Years of DelayTrudeau is under mounting pressure from elected lawmakers in his ruling Liberal Party to leave after nine years in power. Some have warned that if he stays, they face the prospect of a crushin

  • Relatives of Bashar Assad arrested as they tried to fly out of Lebanon, officials say

    BEIRUT (AP) — The wife and daughter of one of deposed Syrian president Bashar Assad ’s cousins were arrested Friday at the Beirut airport, where they attempted to fly out with allegedly forged passports, Lebanese judicial and security officials said. Assad’s uncle departed the day before.

  • Nikki Haley rips Ramaswamy: ‘Nothing wrong’ with American culture

    Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley slammed her onetime GOP presidential primary opponent Vivek Ramaswamy on Thursday for arguing American culture is to blame for a lack of U.S.-born engineers. “There is nothing wrong with American workers or American culture,” Haley wrote in a post on the social platform X. “All you have to do…

  • This weekend’s wins for Trump might just be wins for democracy too | Opinion

    Thirty-four Republicans voted against his budget plan. That’s a caucus big enough to tank anything crazy in the future. From David Mastio: