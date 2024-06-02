Nigel Farage will hold the key to the Tories’ future

A poll on Friday showed the Reform Party up three points on 15 per cent, way ahead of the Lib Dems and just six points behind the Conservatives, who in a difficult week for Labour advanced a mere one point. With 46 per cent, Labour has a ten-point lead over Reform and the Conservatives combined; so even if Reform didn’t exist and all of its supporters switched to the Conservatives, the right would still be thrashed at the election.

Making mischief last week Nigel Farage, Reform’s President, said he was open to a Conservative approach about a realignment on the right. He knows no such realignment will happen before the election; but he and others in Reform – and among Conservatives – think it may come after 4 July, for one very good reason: unless the “conservative” vote in Britain reunites, the chances of a right-of-centre government in 10 or 15 years’ time, let alone five years, are negligible.

As well as being sure of the Conservatives’ impending thrashing, Reform believes the honeymoon period for a Labour government would be remarkably short. It will lack money to engage in traditional Labour practices, such as spending on welfare and public services, leading to attacks from its core vote and the trades unions. Reform has been trumpeting its hard-line policy on immigration, a subject likely to prove even more problematical for Labour than for this Government.

Labour’s foreign policy will also be difficult, with governments across Europe moving to the right, demands for higher defence spending to present a firm front to Russia, and the growing possibility (whatever his criminal record) of Donald Trump back in charge of Britain’s main ally. And pressure from the Left for a Labour government to recognise a Palestinian state will be overwhelming, highlighting the party’s sectarian divisions.

It is therefore entirely possible that within a year, if not sooner, a Starmer administration would be in trouble; yet a hollowed-out Conservative opposition would be in no position to threaten it. Reform, however, is likely to use a decent vote share at the election to build an ever-bigger grass-roots party, as UKIP did. While the Conservatives squabble over a possible new leader (which could take months), Reform would start a long campaign on the need to control migration, cut spending on benefits, improve policies on law and order, boost defence, and use the tax system to incentivise growth. These are all things a Conservative party should be doing – indeed, should have been doing for the last 14 years – and the more Reform talks about them, the more glaring the Conservative failure to address them while in office becomes.

Mr Farage’s talk of realignment is likely to become dead serious after the election, and driven by many Conservative voters disgusted and disillusioned by their party’s dismal performance since Brexit. Reform is already like the conservative party many Conservatives would like to have. If the Conservatives cannot govern again without Reform’s voters, it will have to embrace the policies to win them back. However, no realignment can start unless and until Reform is offered something.

After all, as Mr Farage keeps saying, he did not run candidates in 2019 and that helped secure a big Conservative win then. He got nothing in return, and that won’t happen again. Those planning to run for the Conservative leadership after an election defeat would be advised to have as one of their big ideas how to bring Reform into a shared tent. Otherwise, Labour – as with the Conservatives at the last three elections – can do abysmally, yet just keep on winning.