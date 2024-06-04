Nigel Farage’s milkshake brings all the excitement to the seafront

Now, this is what I call an election! While other candidates meet select voters in empty hangars, Nigel Farage made a triumphant, uncensored return to Clacton-on-Sea – the Trafalgar of Brexit.

The folks came by their hundreds, by foot or mobility scooter, cramming the cliff and the path that leads down to the pier. The candidate had to force his way through to the stage. Was this Nigel Farage or Tom Jones? Thankfully, no one threw any knickers.

He was introduced by Richard Tice, who has learnt to keep his remarks short – they’re not here for you, Dickie – then Nigel was helped by burly handlers up onto a table so he could survey the masses.

“We love you!,” they shouted. “Welcome back!,” said a fellow whose T-shirt bore a picture of Donald Trump and the words “WANTED FOR PRESIDENT.” Over Farage’s head, a merry-go-round turned peacefully. Two Union flags fluttered in the wind.

Love him or loathe him, I’ve not seen anything like this in politics since Jeremy Corbyn. The Reform campaign is visceral, popular, authentic. “Is this not the most patriotic town in the whole of this country?” he asked. Much of the crowd said, “What?” – for the PA system was too quiet. So Gawain Towler, the Reform media guru, lifted up a speaker and balanced it on his head.

“I am proud of this country,” Nigel now boomed, evoking the golden memory of D-Day, “proud to be British.” But fings ain’t what they used to be. Labour thinks women can be men! “Schools are poisoning the minds of your children … What do I have to offer you?” From the back, a man shouted, “F-all”. But that, sir, is plainly untrue. He’s already brought London tourists to Clacton for the day; on July 4, Clactonites can return the favour. “Send me to Parliament to be a bloody nuisance.”

“It’s about time someone stood up for us,” cried a woman. A sign read “Save Clacton and Save Britain”.

There were some doubters in the swarm: the sweary critic asked, “how do you make your money?”, which drew the angry reply from a supporter: “The same as everyone else, I suppose.”

But as Farage asked if there were any GB News fans, they roared approvingly, and when he asked them to raise their hands to volunteer, those that didn’t risk falling over did so. A sea of Spartacuses; a “people’s army” (to quote their liberator). “I will do my best,” he promised solemnly, then nipped off to the pub.

You might recall that back in 2014, when Ukip took Clacton in a by-election, the columnist Matthew Parris described the town as “Britain on crutches”, on its way out. Well, the Moon and Starfish was heaving with life, packed with supporters. How to describe them? White, Essex accents, working class.

I found the man with the Trump T-shirt, William Hones, who told me he used to drive limos in America in the 1980s and saw how Trump built New York up. “I wasn’t going to vote for anybody,” he said, then he heard Farage announcing his shock candidacy and decided to jump onboard. Why? “Nothing works in this country, if you can’t see that, you’re a f------ idiot – or really wealthy so it doesn’t affect you.”

Class is a running theme in Reform circles. “The country is fed up with these old fuddy-duddies sitting in Parliament, nodding off half the time,” said David Nunn. “We’ve had all these old Etonians for donkey’s years … they’re not in the real world.” He concluded: “We need England back to English.” What has changed? “The national dish now is curry.”

Sitting in a corner, enjoying a very English pint of beer, was Farage basking in the attention of journalists, occasionally breaking off for a selfie with fans who, as they grew drunker, became disturbingly amorous. I asked him what would he say to my mother, a voter who is sick of the Tories but worried about Labour and fearful that a Reform vote might let them into power? “When she has breakfast in two weeks time,” he said, “and she realises it’s over” – meaning the election – “she will find it much easier to vote with her conscience.”

Has he had any messages from Donald Trump? No, but he has had them from “his staff”: they think his candidacy is “bold”, he said, which is the same word Cameron used to describe Sunak calling this suicidal election.

The Donald “would be loving this?” I suggested, and Nigel laughed, put on “the voice” and growled, “It’s sooo great!”

Another journalist asked if he’d been doing any work on the Reform manifesto? Farage mimed writing out policies on the back of his fag packet – the kind of unfiltered fun that hacks love and voters, sick of voting for robots, shine to as well. But it comes with risks. Starmer and Sunak won’t go outdoors for fear of assassins, or bumping into a voter. Nigel came face-to-face with a projectile milkshake.

I was standing by the Reform battle bus when it happened, begging to be let aboard, when the crowd screamed and I saw a flash of liquid. A young girl had thrown something in Farage’s face. He walked quickly into the bus, covered in foam, and through the tinted windows I could see on his face a look of irritation and anxiety. This is not funny. We’re not far from Southend, where Sir David Amess was murdered at a constituency surgery.

So, his campaign is hazardous, but it’s worth it. At Nikki’s Cafe, Anthony Swash, a swing voter, told me “we want someone with a pair of balls,” someone like Maggie Thatcher. “She certainly had balls,” I said, and he laughed. He’d been watching the D-Day commentary on TV and was struck by the national loss of nerve.

“One of the old boys” – a veteran – “said, ‘I’m not the hero. The heroes are out there, dead.’”

That’s the Britain we miss.