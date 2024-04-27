Nigel Farage predicts major tragedy after migrants stranded

Dozens of migrants were rescued from a sandbank in the Channel - GB NEWS

Nigel Farage has warned that a “major tragedy will come soon” after dozens of stranded migrants had to be saved from a sandbank off Kent on Saturday.

Kent Police and HM Coastguard launched the rescue operation after an early-morning alert that a small boat had run aground on Goodwin Sands.

Several RNLI lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter took part. GB News reported that the rescuers faced a race against time to save around 50 migrants, as the tide was turning and the sandbank would soon be underwater again.

A coastguard spokesman confirmed that “everyone was rescued safely” and added that they “will continue to work with partners to respond to those in distress around the seas and coastal areas of the UK”.

Former Brexit Party leader Mr Farage tweeted: “Busy morning in the Channel. 45 people finished up on the Goodwin Sands.

“They were very lucky to be spotted and picked up before the tide came in. A major tragedy will come soon.”

Nigel Farage warns that a major small boats tragedy is in the making - Eddie Mulholland

Mark Francois, the former Armed Forces minister, said: “The English Channel is the busiest shipping lane in the world, bar none. We have to prevent further unfortunate loss of life in this waterway – which is all the more reason to Stop the Boats.”

The maritime emergency service could not confirm the exact number it had rescued.

The migrants were taken to the Port of Dover immigration centre, where they were led up the gangway in orange life jackets. No one is thought to have been injured in the incident.

Goodwin Sands, a 10-mile sandbank off the Deal coast, is widely regarded as one of the most treacherous spots in the English Channel.

The stricken inflatable dinghy is believed to be one of four migrant vessels that made a crossing from France on Saturday.

On Tuesday, five people, including a seven-year-old girl, were killed in a crush on board a boat crossing the Channel.

Border Force vessels intercepted dozens of migrants making the crossing on small boats on Thursday and Friday.

Home Office figures revealed that 6,667 migrants were detected crossing to the UK up to April 23 this year.