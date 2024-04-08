Nigel Farage Q&A: Five things we learnt at his Telegraph Lunch Hour

Nigel Farage takes a selfie with Camilla Tominey, The Telegraph's Associate Editor, after a Q&A session

Nigel Farage took part in a lively lunchtime question-and-answer session presented by the Telegraph Politics Newsletter on Monday afternoon.

Speaking to Camilla Tominey, The Telegraph’s Associate Editor, the former Ukip leader gave his thoughts on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, whether he would join the Tories and how Reform UK will fare at the general election, which is widely expected to take place this autumn.

Here are five key moments from Mr Farage’s fireside chat.

Tories’ bête noire in no mood to jump ship

Mr Farage was often a thorn in the side of the Conservatives during his time in front-line politics, winning four million votes with Ukip at the 2015 general election and adding to pressure on the party that led to a referendum on the European Union the following year.

His appearance at fringe events at last autumn’s annual Tory conference led to speculation he could join the party and spearhead a revival in its electoral fortunes if Rishi Sunak loses power.

But he insisted he would not defect from Reform UK, of which he is the honorary president, “even if they asked me”.

And asked who in the Tory ranks he felt he could work with, Mr Farage said: “Pass. It’s done. It doesn’t matter who they choose as leader, until the party splits or reforms and decides what it is, it doesn’t matter a damn who the leader is.

“There is no underlying philosophy that unites Conservatives and a lot of this we can put down to Osborne and Cameron who took it down the route of being social democrats, who wanted the Guardian leader writers to like them. And then Boris blowing an 80-seat majority.”

Reform will win more votes than the Tories, Farage predicts

Despite only taking a backseat role in Reform, Mr Farage predicted Richard Tice’s insurgent Right-of-centre party would outperform the Tories in the popular vote at the next national poll.

“I think Reform will get, with or without me, more votes than the Conservatives at the next election, in terms of numbers,” he said. “How that transpires in terms of seats is absolutely anybody’s guess.”

Mr Farage repeatedly failed during his Ukip days to win election to the Commons under the first-past-the-post system because it places smaller parties at a significant disadvantage.

He also predicted the threshold of 53 letters of no confidence in Mr Sunak would be breached following the local elections on May 2, which could see the Tories lose around half of its candidates who are up for re-election.

And he said more Tories were likely to follow in the footsteps of Lee Anderson, who defected to Reform last month, as the party became the only chance to “save their skin” in Red Wall seats.

Ukrainian victory over Russia ‘for the birds’

Mr Farage claimed the idea of victory for Ukraine over Vladimir Putin’s Russia was “for the birds” as he urged both countries to come to the negotiating table.

Noting that the casualty count in the first two years of the conflict was now similar to that in the Battle of the Somme, he said the war was “frankly going nowhere”.

“We can keep giving weapons to Ukraine, the stalemate can continue and Putin has completely reshaped the Russian economy, it’s about the war or nothing else, or we can have negotiations. I think we have to have negotiations and I think Trump will go for those negotiations.”

Asked if not supplying Ukraine with weapons would be a “huge failure of the West”, Mr Farage replied: “We’re not actually in a fit position to do so, so the burden once again falls on America. A lot of American figures are saying we’re not endlessly going to keep pumping money and weaponry in.

“If anyone can get the two around the negotiating table... It may fail. We can send British troops, have World War Three, I don’t mind... I don’t approve of anything Putin’s done in terms of this invasion. But we have to think through what is the endgame of this, what is the goal? If we think it’s a Ukrainian victory, that’s for the birds.”

‘Every single election’ using postal votes is flawed, Farage claims

Mr Farage pointed to recent polls in Tower Hamlets and the West Midlands to claim that “every single election” fought in major British cities was flawed because of the widespread use of postal voting.

He called to scrap the postal system “in its entirety” and start again, adding: “If you are elderly or infirm or you do work overseas or you’ve got a serious illness, you [should be able to] apply online for a postal vote.”

Nigel Farage says the postal voting system should be scrapped 'in its entirety' - Paul Grover for The Telegraph

Asked if the 2020 US election was stolen from Donald Trump, Mr Farage responded: “I wouldn’t say stolen... We should 100 per cent scrap postal votes, go back to the pre-2001 system.

“In France you vote for a president, you have to turn up on a Sunday... The votes are divided up into physical piles in front of observers, counted, there are no voting machines.”

Farage wants a second referendum (on the ECHR)

Challenged on whether there should be a referendum on a cap on immigration, Mr Farage said a referendum that would be “more useful” was a poll on continued membership of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

A number of top Tories have called on Mr Sunak to drag Britain out of the agreement, claiming it prevents Britain from having a sovereign immigration policy.

“I urged them again and again to include the ECHR when it comes to the Brexit negotiations,” Mr Farage said. “Boris was never going to do that, it was no interest to him. If you have a referendum on that…

“I’d love a referendum on the House of Lords. Now that would be good sport. Should we replace it with a mostly elected second chamber?”