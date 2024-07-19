Nigel Farage sparks anger over ‘inflammatory’ Leeds riot comments

Nigel Farage has been accused of inflaming tensions after blaming rioting in Leeds on the “politics of the subcontinent”.

The Reform UK leader, who was in the US for the Republican National Convention in Minnesota, posted on social media on Thursday evening as scenes of disorder in the city emerged.

“The politics of the subcontinent are currently playing out on the streets of Leeds,” he wrote on X within hours: “Don’t say I didn’t warn you”.

People in the Harehills area of the city were urged to stay at home as officers were called to Luxor Street at about 5pm on Thursday due to an “ongoing disturbance” involving agency workers and children.

While the children were moved to a safe place, crowds gathered and the situation escalated, with objects thrown at police.

Flames engulf double-decker bus after riot breaks out in Leeds with hundreds on streets. (Damien Robinson)

The chief executive of Leeds City Council said on Friday the disorder had been sparked by a “family incident”, while locals have claimed it stemmed from dispute over children in care.

Mr Farage’s intervention sparked anger among critics. Labour MP Stella Creasy told The Independent it was “ill-informed, ill-judged and ill-considered”.

“It’s not a surprise that yet again he seeks to stoke division rather than calm tensions, but Mr Farage would do well to do his homework before blowing his dog whistle,” she added.

In a post on X responding to Mr Farage, Labour’s Leeds Central and Headingley MP Alex Sobel added: “This is a situation you know nothing about and no one has briefed you on.

Nigel Farage, who is at the Republican convention in the US, was accused of inflaming tensions (PA Wire)

“You are inflaming a situation with misinformation. Politicians have a responsibility to not exacerbate situations particularly with no knowledge of them.

“I expect you to issue an apology.”

And the chief executive of Hope Not Hate Nick Lowles accused Mr Farage of making “cheap political attacks from America”.

“The ‘politics of the subcontinent’ has nothing to do with this trouble,” Mr Lowles said, saying the Reform leader had the facts “completely wrong”.

It came after home secretary Yvette Cooper condemned the violent scenes. In a post on X, she said: “I am appalled at the shocking scenes and attacks on police vehicles & public transport in Leeds tonight. Disorder of this nature has no place in our society. My thanks go to West Yorkshire police for their response. I am being kept regularly updated.”