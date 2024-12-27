Nigel Farage threatens legal action against Badenoch over Reform membership ‘fakery’ claim

Josh Salisbury
·2 min read

Reform leader Nigel Farage has threatened legal action against Kemi Badenoch after she claimed Reform’s membership figures were faked.

Conservative leader Ms Badenoch on Thursday accused Mr Farage of "fakery" after his party claimed they had surpassed the Tories in signed-up members.

Ms Badenoch said Reform's counter was "coded to tick up automatically", but Mr Farage threatened legal action over the allegation and said he would allow the figures to be verified by a third party if the Conservatives did the same.

Mr Farage told Sky News: "I'm going to take some action in the next couple of days. I've got to decide exactly what it is, but I'm certainly not going to take it lying down."

"I think it's an absolutely outrageous thing for her to have said," he continued. "I know she's got a very bad temper. I know she's well known for lashing out at people, but I am not at all happy, and I'm going to take some action."

He added that the legal action would follow if Ms Badenoch did not apologise for her "intemperate outburst".

The row comes after a digital counter on the Reform website showed a membership tally before lunchtime on Boxing Day ticking past the 131,680 figure declared by the Conservative Party during its leadership election earlier this year.

But Ms Badenoch said it was "a fake" and used a clock emoji on social media to say that it was "coded to tick up automatically".

She added that "we've been watching the back end" of the counter "for days"

She said: "Farage doesn't understand the digital age. This kind of fakery gets found out pretty quickly, although not before many are fooled."

There were 131,680 Conservative members eligible to vote during the party's leadership election to replace Rishi Sunak in the autumn, but Mrs Badenoch claimed in her thread that "the Conservative Party has gained thousands of new members since the leadership election".

In response to the thread, Mr Farage said that the "Conservative brand is dying" under Mrs Badenoch's leadership, and added: "We will gladly invite one of the Big 4 firms in to audit our membership numbers as long as you do the same."

A research briefing published by the House of Commons Library in 2022 said comparing party membership numbers can be "difficult", saying there is not a uniformly recognised definition of membership, or an established method to monitor it.

Luke Tryl, director of the More in Common think tank, similarly told the PA news agency it is an "opaque" process.

Speaking before Mrs Badenoch made her accusations, Mr Tryl said: "Parties are notoriously opaque about this sort of thing".

He described party membership as "very opaque and murky as a metric anyway".

