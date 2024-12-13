Niger suspends BBC for 'spreading false news' in report on jihadist attack

General Abdourahamane Tiani, the leader of the Niger junta, at the anniversary of the military coup that brought him to power, in Niamey, on July 26, 2024.

Niger cut ties with another Western actor on Thursday, as it suspended BBC radio for three months after it reported that jihadists had killed 90 Nigerien soldiers on Wednesday, adding the British media outlet to a list of Western media deemed guilty of spreading "erroneous information".

Niger on Thursday announced it was suspending BBC radio for three months, with the British broadcaster joining the growing list of Western media sanctioned by military juntas in the Sahel.

The ban on the BBC -- accused of airing "erroneous information likely to destabilise social peace and undermine the morale of the troops" fighting jihadists -- will come into force "with immediate effect" countrywide, the leadership said.

Popular BBC programmes including ones in the Hausa language are broadcast in Niger via local radio partners.

Since seizing power in a July 2023 coup, the military government has banned several Western media outlets.

Besides the BBC, two French broadcasters, Radio France Internationale (RFI) and France 24, have been banned there since August 2023.

On Thursday evening, the junta also said it was "filing a complaint" against RFI.

No programme in particular was mentioned in the decisions taken concerning the BBC and RFI.

But on Wednesday Niger's junta denied the attack happened, describing reports of the atrocity as "baseless assertions" and a "campaign of intoxication".



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Niger military junta bans French humanitarian NGO Acted

Sahel military leaders mark divorce from West Africa bloc ECOWAS

Niger renames its historic places to sever ties with French colonial past