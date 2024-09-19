Nigeria's flood-hit residents lament expensive canoe rides

FILE PHOTO: Residents leave the flooded areas with their belongings in Maiduguri

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - When floods swept through Nigeria's northeastern city of Maiduguri last week, canoe owners volunteered to help move residents to safety. But residents say they are now being ripped off by the canoe owners charging steep fees to move their belongings.

Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, is reeling from the worst flooding in three decades after a dam wall burst following heavy rains that also hit several parts of West and Central Africa.

With vehicles unable to move in many parts of Maiduguri, residents are relying on canoes.

Falmata Muhammed, a 48-year-old mother of three said she decided to move some furniture this week but was shocked when a canoe owner charged her 80,000 naira ($49.56) for a short trip, more than the monthly minimum wage.

After losing almost everything to floods, she was upset that "some are making it a big business, using the disaster to make a huge amount of money."

Fisherman and canoe owner Mohammed Yusuf said he still moved residents for free but that some residents offered money to use his canoe.

($1 = 1,614.2000 naira)

