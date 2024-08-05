Nigeria's president calls for an end to violent protests

STORY: Nigeria’s leader called for an end to protests against a cost of living crisis, demonstrations which have left several people dead in clashes with police.

Sunday's comments were President Bola Tinubu's first since protesters took to the streets last week.

“My dear Nigerians, especially our youth, I have heard you loud and clear. I understand the pain and frustration that drive these protests, and I want to assure you that our government is committed to listening and addressing the concerns of our citizens. But we must not let violence and destruction tear our nation apart.’’

Amnesty International has said at least 13 people were killed in clashes with security forces on the first day of protests on Thursday.

Police however deny using excessive force and say only seven people had died as of Saturday – including those caused by an explosive device and another where a person was shot by a guard when protesters looted a shop.

Protester Ireayo Oluwafemi said the president’s words are inconsequential:

‘’We are going nowhere, what the president said this morning means nothing, it means nothing.’’

Nigerians have been protesting against economic hardship and bad governance and call for a cut in petrol prices and electricity tariffs, among several other demands.

Protesters are angry with President Tinubu's economic reforms, which have led to rampant inflation.

However Tibubu has defended his reforms, which included reducing subsidies and devaluing the naira, as essential to correcting prior economic mismanagement.